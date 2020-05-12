Tuesday should have been one of the simplest of Election Days in Atlantic and Cape May counties, with only three municipalities in the region holding contests.
Ocean City and Ventnor had their nonpartisan elections, held traditionally in May, and Ventnor’s three commissioners ran unopposed.
But during the COVID-19 epidemic, almost everything is historic, and nothing is simple.
The pandemic forced an all-vote-by-mail election.
Atlantic City’s referendum vote on whether to change its form of government was moved at the last minute from its original date of March 31 to May 12, to give officials enough time to get the paper ballots to everyone.
Early on Tuesday, Atlantic County Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson, said she didn’t think there’d be any indication of what the result of the referendum vote would be by Tuesday night, unless there was a landslide in one direction or another.
Preliminary counts showed the “no” votes outnumbered the “yes” votes by more than 3-1, meaning the government structure is likely to remain the same.
However, there are still many ballots to be counted, so a definitive result may not be known for a few days.
That’s because about 600 ballots came in Tuesday, but have to sit untouched to protect workers from the threat of COVID-19 infection, Caterson said.
Another 1,200 ballots were returned for the original Atlantic City vote date of March 31 by people who requested to vote that way. They can’t be counted until the Board determines if the same voters returned the later ballot sent to all.
And that count can’t start until Friday, because under New Jersey law, votes by mail can come in up to 48 hours after Election Day ends — or until 8 p.m. Thursday. As long as they are postmarked on or before Election Day, they are valid votes.
So far, about 292 duplicates had come in, officials said. The second ballot cast will then count.
The Board of Elections started going over disputed signatures on votes-by-mail at 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, and finished by about 6 p.m.
There was nothing more it could do that night, said Caterson.
Craig Callaway, of Atlantic City, who was there as an election challenger, said more ballots would have been cast had Gov. Phil Murphy given the city more time. When Murphy rescheduled the election for May 12, he cut dramatically short the time frame between voters getting the ballots and Election Day, for people to educate themselves about how to vote by mail, Callaway said.
“A lot of work needs to be done if we are going to continue all mail-in ballots,” in future elections, Callaway said.
The day was quiet at county offices, with very few people dropping off bearer ballots or asking for new ballots. Only about a dozen had dropped off bearer ballots to the Board of Elections in Mays Landing by 1 p.m., security personnel said. And an even smaller number had stopped by the County Clerk’s Office in Mays Landing, or at the county building in Atlantic City, to pick up new ballots after losing or otherwise not being able to use their original ballots, officials said.
In Ocean City, Cape May County Clerk Rita Fulginiti said only about three people had stopped by to pick up municipal ballots from her. She was set up in the vestibule of City Hall, and was able to accept the completed ballots since she also handles the vote count. Cape May County does not have a separate Board of Elections.
Diane and John Van Stone were in Ocean City, masked and ready to use new ballots to vote, because the original one mailed to them was sent to their Florida part-time address, they said.
In Mays Landing, Kristina Carr — whose purple mask matched her outfit — was dropping off her ballot and her husband’s ballot to the Board of Elections.
“We just moved to Atlantic City,” Carr said. They sold their home in Mays Landing right before the lockdown started, she said. Now it’s difficult to house hunt in Atlantic City, so they are staying in their beach house there.
“I grew up in Atlantic City, and my parents still live there,” Carr said. “We figured it’s a good time to try city living.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.