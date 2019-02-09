Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Donna Robinson’s 1881 Ocean City home was flooded during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. A $335,000 grant from the New Jersey Historic Trust allowed her residence to be improved to the point where it is better overall now than when she purchased it, she says.
Donna Robinson historic house that has been restored after she received a $335,000 grant related to Hurricane Sandy restoration in Ocean City Monday Jan 7, 2019. Robinson just received her Hurricane Sandy money this year. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
A narrow stairway from the second floor to the back door at the historic Andrews Bartlett House, at Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen’s Museum, in Tuckerton, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Tim Hart, Director of Engagement for the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, explains where the historic Andrews Bartlett house is located within the museum grounds, in Tuckerton, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A photo taken in 1945 shows a member of the Andrews family at the door of the Andrews-Bartlett house. The Bartlett in the home’s name is credited with inventing the concept of middle school in Pennsylvania.
Tim Hart, Director of Engagement for the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, left, and Jeff Daum, Board President, look over beams on the top floor that indicate two styles of building, made at different times, at the historic Andrews Bartlett House, on the grounds of the museum, in Tuckerton, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jeff Daum, board president of the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen’s Museum, checks out newly installed beams that support the front of the historic Andrews-Bartlett House on the grounds of the museum. The house nearly collapsed during Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
Tim Hart, left, director of engagement for the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen’s Museum, and Jeff Daum, board president, look over beams on the top floor that indicate two styles of building, made at different times, at the historic Andrews-Bartlett House on the grounds of the seaport.
Tim Hart, Director of Engagement for the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, talks about renovations and repairs needed for one of the bedrooms of the historic Andrews Bartlett House, in Tuckerton, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Donna Robinson achieved her dream in 2006 of owning property at the Jersey Shore when she bought the historic Robert Fisher house in Ocean City.
Hurricane Sandy turned Robinson’s dream into a nightmare by putting 2½ feet of water into the building, resulting in a floating refrigerator and other damage.
A $335,000 grant from the New Jersey Historic Trust saved Robinson’s investment and allowed her residence to be improved to the point where it is better overall now than when she purchased it.
“It’s more in its glory now,” said Robinson, 58. “It was beautiful. Now, it’s magnificent.”
Some historic New Jersey homes did not remain intact when Sandy, one of the costliest natural disasters in U.S. history, came crashing ashore in late October 2012.
Two such houses — the former Fisher home and the Andrews-Bartlett house in Tuckerton — were repaired recently.
The U.S. Department of the Interior and the National Park Service funded the Sandy Disaster Relief Grant for Historic Properties that is managed by the New Jersey Historic Trust, a state agency affiliated with the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.
The trust has awarded $8 million in grants to Sandy-damaged historic properties, said DCA spokeswoman Lisa M. Ryan.
Robinson’s home on Wesley Avenue was originally owned by its namesake, Fisher, and built by him in 1881. Fisher was Ocean City’s mayor during the 1890s.
Robinson bought the rooming house because she wanted a residence at the shore with at least six units. She could live there, have friends stay over and rent out rooms to help pay for buying and maintaining the building.
Sandy destroyed Robinson’s laundry room and cost her the hot water heater. She was fortunate she had enough rooms, so that people originally planning to stay downstairs could make use of the rooms upstairs.
“I was devastated,” said Robinson, who initially reached out to friends and family after Sandy and asked for help.
The New Jersey Historic Trust grant reimbursed Robinson for money she spent to make repairs and improve the home.
Along with other money, the grant allowed Robinson to put a new roof on the house, replace the bottom windows, install new stairs, replace the original cedar porch with a mahogany porch, install three new doors, showers and bathtubs, have the stucco refinished and the house repainted, put a new fence in the back and buy a refrigerator, among other work.
TUCKERTON — Community members and guests gathered at Tuckerton Seaport on Saturday to commem…
The bulk of the restoration took place between spring 2017 and last fall. The work was completed in September.
To the north, if not for the fortunate placement of a single pipe on the exterior of the Andrews-Bartlett House, one side of the historic residence may have fallen over due to Sandy’s winds, said Tim Hart, Ocean County historian and director of engagement for the Tuckerton Seaport, where the house sits.
The house is a rare example in South Jersey of a circa 1750-90 Dutch-American frame house with a well-preserved 1824 Federal-style addition.
One of the walls of the house became detached from its foundation because the beams were loosened by the wind, Hart said.
“This is what the grant ($261,000) paid for, to stabilize the building and to get the envelope, the exterior, restored. The building was imminently ready to collapse,” said Hart, who wanted the outside of the building to be rainproof until more money can be secured.
If a partner can be found — for instance, a university or a nonprofit — to fix the building up, the house could be converted into a dormitory or a small office building for long-term use, Hart said.
The Tuckerton Seaport and the Barnegat Bay Decoy and Baymen’s Museum, which owns the house, need to raise $6,000 to have the house placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
If the house is placed on the register, bigger grants could be applied for, Hart said.
“Old buildings don’t survive if they don’t have a use. Everybody wants to turn it into a house museum, but there are 50,000 house museums in America. There are far too many of them,” Hart said.
Tim Hart, Director of Engagement for the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, explains where the historic Andrews Bartlett House is located, at let in photo, on the museum grounds, in Tuckerton, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Roman numerals etched into beams used during the construction of the historic Andrews Bartlett House, at Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, in Tuckeront, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The back door of the historic Andrews Bartlett House, at Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, in Tuckerton, is the same as seen in a 1945 photo, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jeff Daum, Board President of the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, looks over newly installed beams that support the front of the historic Andrews Bartlett House, on the grounds of the museum, in Tuckerton, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. The beams were installed after Superstorm Sandy. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Tim Hart, Director of Engagement for the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, at the back door as seen in a 1945 photo at the historic Andrews Bartlett House, on the grounds of the museum, in Tuckerton, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Tim Hart, Director of Engagement for the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, talks about renovations and repairs needed for one of the bedrooms of the historic Andrews Bartlett House, in Tuckerton, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Tim Hart, Director of Engagement for the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, talks about damage caused by Superstorm Sandy and repairs planned and made to one of the parlors of the historic Andrews Bartlett House, in Tuckerton, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Tim Hart, Director of Engagement for the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, at the back door as seen in a 1945 photo at the historic Andrews Bartlett House, on the grounds of the museum, in Tuckerton, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The front of the historic Andrews Bartlett House, at Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, in Tuckerton, at one time faced a roadway and farm fields but now faces woods, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jeff Daum, Board President for the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, talks about repairs made to the basement of the historic Andrews Bartlett House, in Tuckerton, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. Some of the beams appear to have been taken from ships with grooves cut into the wood, according to Daum. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Some rooms, like this bedroom, show signs of vandalism at the historic Andrews Bartlett House, at Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, in Tuckerton, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Tim Hart, Director of Engagement for the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, talks about damage caused by Superstorm Sandy and repairs made to one of the parlors of the historic Andrews Bartlett House, in Tuckerton, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Tim Hart, Director of Engagement for the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, talks about damage caused by Superstorm Sandy and repairs made to one of the parlors of the historic Andrews Bartlett House, in Tuckerton, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Tim Hart, Director of Engagement for the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, talks about damage caused by Superstorm Sandy and repairs made to one of the parlors of the historic Andrews Bartlett House, in Tuckerton, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jeff Daum, Board President, left, and Tim Hart, Director of Engagement for the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, look over beams on the top floor that indicate two styles of building, made at different times, at the historic Andrews Bartlett House, on the grounds of the museum, in Tuckerton, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Tim Hart, Director of Engagement for the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, talks about damage caused by Superstorm Sandy and repairs made to one of the parlors of the historic Andrews Bartlett House, in Tuckerton, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The beams on the top floor shows two styles of building, made at different times, at the historic Andrews Bartlett House, at Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, in Tuckerton, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
New beams that support the structure were installed after Superstorm Sandy at the historic Andrews Bartlett house, at Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, in Tuckerton, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jeff Daum, Board President of the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, looks over newly installed beams that support the front of the historic Andrews Bartlett House, on the grounds of the museum, in Tuckerton, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. The beams were installed after Superstorm Sandy. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Tim Hart, Director of Engagement for the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, talks about damage caused by Superstorm Sandy and repairs planned and made to one of the parlors of the historic Andrews Bartlett House, in Tuckerton, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Tim Hart, Director of Engagement for the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, explains where the historic Andrews Bartlett House is located, at let in photo, on the museum grounds, in Tuckerton, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Roman numerals etched into beams used during the construction of the historic Andrews Bartlett House, at Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, in Tuckeront, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The back door of the historic Andrews Bartlett House, at Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, in Tuckerton, is the same as seen in a 1945 photo, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jeff Daum, Board President of the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, looks over newly installed beams that support the front of the historic Andrews Bartlett House, on the grounds of the museum, in Tuckerton, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. The beams were installed after Superstorm Sandy. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Tim Hart, Director of Engagement for the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, at the back door as seen in a 1945 photo at the historic Andrews Bartlett House, on the grounds of the museum, in Tuckerton, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Tim Hart, Director of Engagement for the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, talks about renovations and repairs needed for one of the bedrooms of the historic Andrews Bartlett House, in Tuckerton, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Tim Hart, Director of Engagement for the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, talks about damage caused by Superstorm Sandy and repairs planned and made to one of the parlors of the historic Andrews Bartlett House, in Tuckerton, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Tim Hart, Director of Engagement for the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, at the back door as seen in a 1945 photo at the historic Andrews Bartlett House, on the grounds of the museum, in Tuckerton, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The front of the historic Andrews Bartlett House, at Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, in Tuckerton, at one time faced a roadway and farm fields but now faces woods, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jeff Daum, Board President for the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, talks about repairs made to the basement of the historic Andrews Bartlett House, in Tuckerton, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. Some of the beams appear to have been taken from ships with grooves cut into the wood, according to Daum. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Some rooms, like this bedroom, show signs of vandalism at the historic Andrews Bartlett House, at Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, in Tuckerton, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Tim Hart, Director of Engagement for the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, talks about damage caused by Superstorm Sandy and repairs made to one of the parlors of the historic Andrews Bartlett House, in Tuckerton, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Tim Hart, Director of Engagement for the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, talks about damage caused by Superstorm Sandy and repairs made to one of the parlors of the historic Andrews Bartlett House, in Tuckerton, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Tim Hart, Director of Engagement for the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, talks about damage caused by Superstorm Sandy and repairs made to one of the parlors of the historic Andrews Bartlett House, in Tuckerton, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jeff Daum, Board President, left, and Tim Hart, Director of Engagement for the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, look over beams on the top floor that indicate two styles of building, made at different times, at the historic Andrews Bartlett House, on the grounds of the museum, in Tuckerton, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Tim Hart, Director of Engagement for the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen's Museum, talks about damage caused by Superstorm Sandy and repairs made to one of the parlors of the historic Andrews Bartlett House, in Tuckerton, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)