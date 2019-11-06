Ocean City Councilman Antwan McClellan will be the first African American to represent the state's 1st legislative district, after a Republican sweep Tuesday.
McClellan, an assistant to Cape May County Sheriff Robert Nolan, was in the lead after the machine vote and the counting of most mail-in votes, along with his running mates Michael Testa for State Senate and Eric Simonsen for the Assembly.
"This was a historic election," said Campaign Manager Brittany O'Neill, adding McClellan will also be the only African American Republican in the state Assembly or state Senate.
And Michael Testa, a Vineland attorney, is the first Republican in New Jersey to flip a Democratic senate seat in 12 years, said the campaign's strategist Chris Russell on Wednesday.
The Democratic incumbents have conceded the election, and incumbent Assemblyman Matt Milam, D-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, said he reached out on Wednesday to the winning assemblymen-elect and offered to help in any way he can.
"If they need anything -- transitional type things -- if I can be of any help they'll have help," Milam said. "We share cell phone numbers, and that's how it should be. We have to stay united."
McClellan could not be immediately reached for comment but Russell said he was at work Wednesday.
Testa is also the Cumberland County Republican chairman, and Simonsen is an educator and Lower Township mayor.
There are still provisional votes and some mail-in ballots to count, but the Republican lead is likely to hold and results to be certified soon.
The 1st, which covers Cape May County and parts of Atlantic County and Cumberland counties, had long been a GOP stronghold. But Democrat Jeff Van Drew was elected as an Assemblyman and Senator, and had built a strong moderate-conservative Democratic team there.
The three defeated a team of incumbent Democrats, State Senator Bob Andrzejczak and Assemblymen Bruce Land and Milam.
Campaign spokesman Sam Rivers said Wednesday the 1st district Democrats wish the newly elected Testa team well.
"We wish (them) the best of luck," Rivers said. "We hope they do the best they can for the district."
But they will face an uphill battle, he said, being in the minority party in the Assembly and Senate. Democrats dominate both houses.
"We were pretty confident, we knew it was going to be close," Russell said of the Testa team. "We felt it on the ground throughout the campaign -- the energy behind Mike and behind the two (assembly candidates)."
O'Neill remained confident of a Republican victory as well, she said. When a Stockton University poll came out about a week before the election, saying Testa was down by 14 points, she predicted the school would have to issue an apology after the election.
"At the end of the day South Jersey families can see through lies and smears that come out of Camden County," she said of a political action committee tied to powerbroker George Norcross.
"Michael's done a good job, (showing himself) as a likable man and an incredible guy," O'Neill said. "And I saw social media had a huge impact."
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.