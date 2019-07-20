EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — When the 9th annual Call of Duty takes place on Saturday, it will signal the end of an era as two of the people.
June Sheridan, 83, who lives here, has been the chairwoman of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society and Museum since 2008, but she stepped down from that role in January.
Dan Lawless, 75, of Northfield, has been involved with Call of Duty since it started in 2011 and convinces the sponsors to contribute, which allows the event to exist.
Lawless, also a former teacher, has served as Call of Duty chairman, but he also stepped down from his volunteer position in January. He has not been replaced yet, but this year was his last being in charge of Call of Duty, which honors the U.S. military throughout time.
Sheridan is still a member of the board where she has served for the 40 years. She is now the librarian and a consultant, but Tamara Lamb, who lives here, has taken over as chairwoman.
"It was a small membership because back in 1979 there were not that many people that you reached who were historians or who were interested in research," Sheridan said.
Sheridan, a former teacher, was encouraged to learn more about local history by her sister-in-law back in 1964 when the state celebrated its 300th anniversary of its charter as New Jersey.
In May, Sheridan was given the first June Sheridan Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society award. In future years, it will be presented to the person who makes a contribution to the community and to the historical society, Sheridan said.
During Sheridan's time as a society board member, she and Lynn Wood created a pictorial history book called "A Journey Through Time" in 2014.
Besides being there for the start of Call of Duty, Sheridan also was instrumental in the acquiring of the current home for the historical society and museum on West Jersey Avenue, where it has been since November 2009.
"At one time, we met at the county library in Egg Harbor Township," said Sheridan, who also did a monthly newsletter called "Origins" for 10 years.
Call of Duty evolved out of Heritage Day, which was part of the yearlong celebration in 2010 of the 300th anniversary of the township, Sheridan said.
This year's Call of Duty event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum on West Jersey Avenue.
Visitors will be able see and talk with soldiers and civilians representing the military from the Revolutionary War up to those who are serving today.
This free event features book signings, educational demonstrations, family fun, music, food and refreshments in a place with free parking. Holocaust survivor Sonia Kaplan will be meeting people one on one and signing books inside the museum.
American Revolutionary War reenactors from the 6th Pennsylvania Regt., the 9th Infantry Division that reenacts World War II will be at the event along with for the first time people portraying U.S. Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter from the Coast Guard Base in Atlantic City will fly over.
Something new and different this year is not only the Civil War's 4th New Jersey Volunteer Infantry reenactors, but the women and children, who were known as camp followers, Lawless said.
If work on next year's Call of Duty event starts near the end of the July 27 program, there is a a greater chance that next year's will be successful, Lawless said.
"We say, 'We hope to see you next year.' They will want to come back. They all have been faithful," said Lawless about the Call of Duty participants.
