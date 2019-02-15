Presidents Day weekend will not exactly be presidential quality with two rounds of rain, snow and mix likely for some. However, periods of sunshine and seasonable temperatures will be around.
A storm system has moved out of the Rockies and is making a beeline for the East Coast. It is a “zonal tracker,” meaning it will move nearly west to east, only following along the region of the tightest temperature gradient.
OK, so what does this mean? If you’re anywhere between Bivalve and Sea Isle City on south, a rain, snow or sleet shower is likely. Accumulations, if any, would be light, under an inch. The majority of your day will be dry.
The rest of the region will not be guaranteed any precipitation, and you go into the day expecting a dry one. Perhaps a flurry or sprinkle falls in the rest of Cumberland or Cape May, as well as Atlantic County, but that would be all.
Otherwise, a mostly cloudy sky will be around, perhaps partly sunny in Ocean County. Highs will range from north to south, a rarity here. Low 40s in places like Little Egg Harbor Township or Harvey Cedars is expected. Meanwhile, Cape May Point will be in the mid 30s.
Saturday evening will be seasonable for mid-February. If you’re heading out, bring the winter jacket. Temperatures will fall through the 30s and drop below freezing around midnight. By Sunday morning, lows will be in the mid 20s.
Morning sunshine will be present, accompanied by an onshore wind. That keeps temperatures around 40 degrees for midday. Then, clouds will pile in for the afternoon. A closed upper-level low pressure system will “open up” and bring its moisture to the mid-Atlantic.
Again, plan on a mostly dry day. Precipitation will begin between 4 and 7 p.m. and end midnight to 3 a.m. It will be mostly rain — light and scattered. However, west of the parkway can start or end as snow. Accumulation would, like Saturday, be light. Expect a half inch at most, if any at all. Low temperatures for Monday morning will be around 32.
We’ll have a bright end to the holiday weekend. A large high-pressure system will begin to fill in from the northwest. Expect breezy northerly winds around 15 mph, but there does not look to be a real cold punch of air. Therefore, highs in the mid 40s will bring a seasonable day.
