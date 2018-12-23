New Jersey legislators managed to advance several health related bills before the end of this year.
Last week, a bill that would allow governmental home health care agencies, or homes operated by the counties or municipalities, to partner with non-governmental or private providers to deliver adequate health care services was voted through the Senate.
“When a governmental home health care agency cannot meet the demand to provide adequate health care services, they should be able to partner with a nursing service in order for more people to have the proper care they need at home,” Sen. Van Drew, D-Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, said in a statement.
The bill came about after issues arose from Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House where there was a shortage of nurses due to its location in New Jersey, bill sponsors said.
The non-governmental agency would be able to provide direct services, administration and financial services on behalf of the municipal or county-licensed home health care agency.
The Firefighter Cancer Registry Act, which would create a voluntary system of tracking and studying firefighters who develop cancer related to their jobs, got approval from the full Assembly last week.
The registry would collect information—including ages, type of firefighter career, number of years worked, medical history, number of fires attended—from each firefighter so that it could be used to study how disease affects this population.
The bill would also ask the state health commissioner to create a strategy for raising awareness of the registry to maximize participation and a way to make the data available to the public while keeping the identities of the firefighters confidential.
“As a volunteer firefighter, I know firsthand that we owe so much to our first responders who voluntarily put themselves in harm’s way to help others,” Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, said in a statement.
The bill follows national efforts to assess the health risks of first responders and set policy to grant workers compensation.
The James Zadrogra 9/11 Health and Compensation Act, signed in 2011, authorized the government to assist with medical bills of emergency workers who devolved health issues following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Also, a voluntary first responder cancer register was established earlier this year.
“Now that we’re beginning to see the long-term effects this ever-challenging work can have on the body, we need to know more about carcinogen exposure and how it affects our firefighters,” Armato said.
Earlier this month, an Assembly panel approved a bill that would make sure sober living homes designed to help people in recovery from substance use disorders met certain standards.
The state Department of Health would approve a credentialing entity to develop and administer a voluntary certification program for recovery residences and their administrators in the state.
“A sober living home is significantly different from a boarding house as they offer supervision and support, not just a bed to sleep in,” Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, said in a statement. “The goal of this bill is to make it easier for sober living houses to operate in the state and continue the great work they have been doing thus far.
The overseeing entity would have to establish requirements for the certification of the homes and criminal background checks for administrators and employees; do the on-site pre-certification inspections; establish procedures and protocols for regular monitoring of the homes and more.
“This bill will not only ensure these homes measure up to certain standards, but make it easier for those in recovery to find the sober living environment that works best for them,” Assemblyman Nicholas Chiaravalloti, D-Hudson, said in a statement.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.