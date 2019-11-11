MULLICA TOWNSHIP — An early morning fire that started in the garage area of a township firefighter's Jeans Court home rendered it a complete loss, said Elwood Volunteer Fire Company Chief Anthony Tomasco.
The fire was reported around 3:30-4:00 a.m. and was under control by about 6:00 a.m., Tomasco said. There was no water at the scene, he added, so it needed to be trucked in. Firefighters sprayed water on the house about eight minutes after the initial alarm, Tomasco said. Companies from Elwood, Hammonton, Mays Landing, Egg Harbor City, Port Republic, Elwood, Sweetwater, Nesco, Weekstown, Green Bank, Laureldale, Ocean View and Germania responded.
Crews were still on the scene as of 10:45 a.m., Tomasco said.
The Division of Fire Safety is investigating, Tomasco said.
