New Jersey hospitals will finally get June charity care and graduate medical education payments after a three-week delay, state officials announced Monday.
Hospitals were expecting money by mid-June to help pay for charity care, or health care given to patients who lack insurance, and graduate medical education programs when they were told June 12 that they wouldn’t see those payments on time due to a shortfall in state funds.
Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal said Monday in a statement the state treasurer approved the payments and the money “will be in hospitals’ hands very shortly.”
Charity care and graduate medical education state funding is matched by federal funding. New Jersey allocated $252 million for charity care in the 2018 fiscal year, which was distributed among all 70 acute-care hospitals and one specialty care hospital in the state.
Critics of the payment delay, including Assemblywoman Nancy Munoz, R-Union, said the delay might have led to a strain on hospitals’ operating budgets, forcing them to front the costs themselves while waiting for money to come in.
“We have been in close contact with the New Jersey Hospital Association and its members during this process,” Elnahal said.
A new year of funding will begin this month. Gov. Phil Murphy on Sunday approved the 2019 fiscal year budget, which includes $252 million for charity care.
About $218 million is set aside for graduate medical education, which supports hospital-based physician teaching programs at 43 acute care hospitals in the state, including AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
