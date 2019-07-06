A hot and humid airmass remains locked in place over South Jersey.
Saturday will be sticky. Mainland temperatures will reach 90 degrees, with some interior locations possibly exceeding 90 for the high.
At the shore, highs will approach 86.
There will be a “marginal risk” for severe weather Saturday. Therefore, heavier thunderstorms will be likely, which can lead to heavier downpours and potentially high gusts with storms.
Saturday morning looks to be clear of any storms.
Of course, we cannot forget the oppressiveness looming due to the dew points and high temperatures.
Nonetheless, any outdoor activities will be a definite go, especially those that involve bodies of water to cool off in. Storms will begin to ramp up once the day reaches closer to 2 p.m. Likely, thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening will be the most pronounced. These storms will continue into the night.
Overnight lows Saturday will be in the mid-70s, with 75 being the low at the shore and 2 degrees cooler inland.
As the storms continue at night, a cold frontal passage will be on its way Sunday.
Showers and thunderstorms are attached to this front, so expect midday rain that clears up just before sunset. Sunday will not be an entire washout, and storms will not be impressive. Some areas may see nothing at all.
Fortunately, humidity will decrease as Sunday progresses, and temperatures will not be as hot, with mainland highs around 85 degrees.
Monday will begin a three-day spell of similarly superb weather. It will not be as humid, though it will remain quite warm. Monday will be the coolest of the three, with a daytime temperature at 83 degrees.
Each day will gradually become warmer, with a high of 86 on Tuesday. Wednesday will be another nice day but the hottest. Plenty of sunshine and minimal cloud cover will prevail until midweek.
Thursday will be when moisture builds into the region. Showers and thunderstorms will be ready to make another appearance by Thursday. But it will not last.
Friday will be rain-free, with just a mixture of sun and clouds.
