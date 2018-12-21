East Point Lighthouse
Buy Now

The dune system protecting the East Point Lighthouse was breech during this past weekend storm, putting the lighthouse in danger of being flooded in the event of another storm. The township and the county, piled sand in front of the lighthouse as an emergency measure. Tuesday March 6, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to reauthorize the New Jersey Coastal Heritage Trail, a road that stretches from Perth Amboy to Cape May along many historic sites. It has been without a dedicated steward since 2011, when the last authorization lapsed.

The bill moves to the Senate next. If passed and signed, the authorization would last until 2025, and make the trail eligible for federal funding.

The Trail was established in 1988. It’s about 300 miles long, and passes wildlife refuges, lighthouses, a Civil War fort, and more. Previously, the National Park Service oversaw the Trail’s operations.

The bill was introduced by Rep. Frank LoBiondo, R-2nd.

“The New Jersey Coastal Heritage Trail incorporates some of the state’s most popular destinations, providing additional support to local businesses and communities that rely on tourism dollars,” LoBiondo said. “Furthermore, it provides a sense of pride for local residents. Put simply, this legislation is about tourism, local economic opportunities and our state’s shared history.”

​Contact: 609-272-7260

cshaw@pressofac.com

@ACPressColtShaw

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments