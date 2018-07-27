Listen as Meteorologist Joe Martucci is joined by New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson. The two go through the ins and outs of South Jersey weather during the month of July.
A streak of eight, 90 degree plus days took carried over from June into the new month. While the middle of the month was generally seasonable and rain-free, July will go out like a lion. An atmospheric river of air set up on July 22, contiuing through the last full week of the month. The pattern takes a brief break over the weekend, returning as we exit the month. How do we stack up to Julys of past? Listen to find out.
For local South Jersey weather, follow me on Facebook and Twitter. You can access New Jersey's climate records and more about our history from Dave Robinson at njclimate.org.
