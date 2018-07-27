Sweat, work in the heat
Joe March, of Orbit Freight Line of West Deptford, quenches his thirst after adding gas to the Sunoco station in Egg Harbor Township when temperatures hit the mid 90s on Monday, July 2.

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Listen as Meteorologist Joe Martucci is joined by New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson. The two go through the ins and outs of South Jersey weather during the month of July.

A streak of eight, 90 degree plus days took carried over from June into the new month. While the middle of the month was generally seasonable and rain-free, July will go out like a lion. An atmospheric river of air set up on July 22, contiuing through the last full week of the month. The pattern takes a brief break over the weekend, returning as we exit the month. How do we stack up to Julys of past? Listen to find out. 

For local South Jersey weather, follow me on Facebook and Twitter. You can access New Jersey's climate records and more about our history from Dave Robinson at njclimate.org.

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

