The cold front that brought a few showers and storms overnight will sit across the region early Friday morning. East winds will mean a high “only” around 80 degrees, so bye-bye heat wave. Still, though, this is only around average.
The morning will be the drier part of the day but will still see isolated showers/storms. If you have outdoor plans, focus them to the morning. As we go into the afternoon, the coverage ramps up. That being said, any rain has the potential to bring roadway flooding.
Then, we get caught. Our cold front really slows down and turns into a stationary front to our south. That leaves a gradient between wet and dry. However, this gradient promises to be extremely tight. A strong high pressure will move in from the Canadian Prairies, bringing what some consider quintessential fall weather.
It is possible, if not even likely, that Sussex County is partly sunny and just around 70 this weekend. Meanwhile, we mostly wind up on the wet side of the rain line. With the Atlantic City Seafood Festival, among other events, the drier, the better. So, here’s a breakdown of what we should see Saturday and Sunday, split out into two areas:
Ocean County
Friday night will see a few evening showers. Then we will mostly dry out. Saturday will have hit-or-miss downpours throughout the day. I don’t believe it’s a washout, but it is still tough to find large chunks of dry time. Saturday evening will then see just isolated areas of rain. Sunday will have these hit-or-miss showers, too.
Everywhere else
Friday night also starts with just spotty showers. However, Saturday will see showers and periods of rain, heavy at times. I won’t call it a washout just yet, but it is close. Hit or miss showers take us through Saturday night. Then, Sunday will have showers for a good portion of the day.
For everyone
High temperatures will be below average for a change. We’ll only reach 70 to 75. Winds will be stiff Saturday and Sunday, going from northeast to southeast.
Along the shores
Rounds of coastal flooding start with the Friday evening high tide and continue with the p.m. high tides until Monday. Along the Atlantic Ocean waters and back-bays, minor flood stage is expected. The Delaware Bay will also be minor, but spotty moderate coastal flooding is in the cards.
