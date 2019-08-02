Saturday will be the wetter of the weekend days as a wave of tropical moisture rides around a large high-pressure system in the Atlantic. However, neither day will be a washout.
Saturday morning will start very seasonable for this time of year, in the upper 60s on the mainland and the low 70s at the shore. The main forecast question of the day will be how wet will it be? A wave of low pressure will continue to pull away from the southwestern Atlantic Ocean around the clockwise spinning high-pressure system. Another high-pressure system will be in the Great Lakes, bringing a pleasant day their way.
We’ll be stuck in between. You’ll notice a touch of humidity. During the morning, storms will be isolated. In short, isolated means if you see one while you’re outside, you, unfortunately, caught the short end of the stick.
During the afternoon, coverage will become hit or miss, with more places seeing it. Storms can be slow moving, and they may sit over you for a while.
That being said, do not cancel your outdoor plans unless you need a 100% dry day. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.
Saturday evening will see the activity taper off. Temperatures will slide through the comfortable 70s. Do look out for minor flood stage, though, for an hour or two around the high tide. The typical spots will again flood, with no damage to homes or businesses. Overnight, lows will fall to a few degrees within 70.
With that wave of low pressure gone for Sunday, we’ll see a drier day. Sea breezes will keep the air stable there. On the mainland, an isolated shower or storm will be present. Highs will be a bit warming, owing to additional sunshine.
Given the cloudy but dry Friday and the upcoming forecast ahead, I’m grading this shore weekend out to a B. I haven’t graded a weekend yet below that, and hopefully we’ll stay that way into September.
Next week then is all about the same. Morning sunshine will turn into a mix of clouds and sun for the afternoon. Each day will have a low risk of afternoon storms, but not enough to throw into the forecast at this time.
The only exception will be Wednesday, as a cold front will pass through. That will bring activity (and possible severe weather).
