Earlier this year, Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a ban on smoking on beaches, a move that left the onus on shore towns to figure out enforcement.
Municipalities have two options: Prohibit smoking on beaches entirely, or designate up to 15 percent of their shoreline as "smoking areas."
The law took effect in January, but local officials are now determining which route their towns will take.
Here's an evolving list of each municipality's stance. Check back for updates.
Atlantic County
Ventnor: The city is leaning toward an outright ban on smoking.
"For now it looks like the consensus is no smoking on the beach... However it is expected to be discussed further at an April workshop meeting," business administrator Maria Mento said.
Longport: The borough stopped allowing smoking on its beaches in 2017.
Brigantine: City council is still debating whether to ban smoking or create specific "smoking areas." The topic is being discussed at the council meeting on April 3 in an executive session.
"We're not quite there yet. It seems to be going back and forth," said city manager Jim Bennett.
Cape May County
Wildwood Crest: The council introduced an ordinance on March 20 carving out its "back beaches" for smokers, largely away from most bathers. It will be heard and adopted on April 3.
The city plans to put up "Smoking Permitted" signs on beaches where it is allowed. According to the ordinance, Wildwood Crest "may close, change or abolish" the location of smoking areas as it sees fit.
The Wildwood Crest Police Department will enforce the rules.
Wildwood: The city already prohibits smoking on the boardwalk, within 10 feet of the boardwalk and all pathways leading to the board.
It's not yet clear how the city plans to interpret the state's new law.
Ocean City: In June 2018, the city stopped allowing smoking on its beaches and paths leading to beaches. The council amended an existing ordinance that prohibited smoking in parks and recreational areas.
Sea Isle City: The city plans to follow state law and ban smoking on all of its beaches. Sea Isle City police would enforce the ban.
Avalon: The borough will not permit smoking on its beaches.
"Council is not interested in having a portion of the beach reserved for smoking, as allowable by law," said Avalon's public information officer Scott Wahl.
