GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University was thrust into the growing national spotlight on fraternities after four women sued the school last month claiming they were drugged and sexually assaulted at a rogue frat off campus.
Almost immediately, critics slammed the school for what they called a lack of oversight of a “sexually charged” culture, and questions started arising about the usefulness or benefit to having Greek life on Stockton’s campus, and whether it should continue.
“Campus studies place fraternities as high-risk institutions with regard to multiple problematic student (and often alumni) behaviors: sexual assault, hazing, alcohol abuse and alcohol-related non-hazing deaths and injuries,” said Hank Nuwer, a journalism professor at Franklin College in Indiana and the author of “Hazing: Destroying Young Lives.” “Insurance companies that will insure fraternities — and that number is far fewer than it once was — now rate fraternities as one of the highest-risk groups in the nation.”
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Sexual assault on college campuses is a pervasive reality, and the lates…
However, students at Stockton who participate in Greek life, which encompasses about 12 percent of undergraduates, said fraternities and sororities provide valuable opportunities to make friends, participate in philanthropic efforts and network with alumni who help provide job opportunities.
“Initially what made me want to join was because of the quality of the people that I met,” said junior and Kappa Sigma member Joseph Romanowski, 20, of Freehold, Monmouth County. “You can get the most out of Stockton by getting as involved as you can … and I thought Greek life was a great way to introduce myself to that.”
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University and an alumnus are being sued by a former student wh…
Two of Romanowski’s fraternity brothers, Nik Douvris, 21, of Stewartsville, Warren County, and Nicholas Curran, 20, of Freehold, agreed with the benefits of Greek life and said Stockton is different than other schools because there are no fraternity houses or frat row recognized by the school as are commonly seen at larger colleges around the country.
Curran said the “stigma” of Greek life is something they actively try to fight.
“We actually started an Instagram campaign last year called ‘Kappa Stigma,’ where we highlight one of our brothers every week and just talk about what they’re involved in on campus,” Curran said.
Douvris said he hates how movies generally portray fraternity brothers as the “jerks” of campus.
“Coming to Stockton … it was a whole new way of looking at Greek life,” Douvris said. “I think Stockton’s Greek life in general does not match the stigma compared to some other schools.”
Other schools, such as Penn State, Louisiana State and Florida State universities, have had students die recently at fraternity parties as a result of hazing or excessive drinking that cast an ugly light on Greek life.
The deaths, along with the #MeToo movement that targeted sexual assault and harassment, started a national debate on whether Greek life is really needed to organize large philanthropic events on campus.
A third woman is suing Stockton University, claiming she was drugged and raped at an off-cam…
Florida State, which had a student die at a Pi Kappa Phi party — the same name as the rogue frat at Stockton — temporarily suspended all Greek life in 2017 before bringing it back this year with strict rules against any use of alcohol.
Penn State permanently banned the fraternity where a student died and placed restrictions on the remaining fraternities and sororities, including banning the use of kegs at parties, allowing only beer and wine to be served, strict enforcement of underage drinking and banning all-day socials.
Since the restrictions were put in place, Penn State has kicked out several other chapters of fraternities that broke the new rules, according to media reports.
“The movement toward dry houses encompasses a few — too few, actually — national fraternities,” Nuwer said. “Look to see more chapters kicked out but very few whole systems banned, at this time. However, if a (Penn State) or other biggie ends Greek life, watch the dominoes topple.”
Philanthropic events through Greek life still exist at schools around the country. At Penn State, Greek life hosts the IFC/Pan-Hellenic Dance Marathon, commonly referred to as THON, which has raised hundreds of millions of dollars for children fighting cancer since the 1970s.At Stockton, each fraternity and sorority chooses a charity they want to raise money for, then hosts events to benefit it.
Amber Davies, president of the Tri-Delta sorority at Stockton, said she and her sorority sisters raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“Our events to raise money really revolve around food, because Stockton students love food,” Davies said. “We also collaborate with other sororities and fraternities to host philanthropic events.”
Davies said the benefits she receives from Greek life will span well beyond her college years.
“Many alumni are local, so there are always sisters helping other sisters,” Davies said, adding she has cherished events and trips she has gotten to take because of her leadership position at Tri-Delta. “You really find your home when you join a sorority. … It’s our mission to prove everyone wrong about the stigma connected with Greek life.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.