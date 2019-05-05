ATLANTIC CITY — The National Weather Service has taken steps to ensure that the public is not left with a false sense of security, as may have happened during Hurricane Sandy.
David Wally, lead meteorologist for the NWS office in Upton, New York, presented the changes already taken and what could come at the annual New Jersey Emergency Preparedness Association Conference at Tropicana Casino and Resort on Thursday.
“Was the messaging effective? There’s mixed opinions on that,” Wally said.
Sandy made landfall near Brigantine as a “post-tropical cyclone.” It was not forecasted to be tropical either.
The 11 a.m. advisory on Friday, Oct. 26, 2012, three days before it made landfall, has it projected crashing ashore as such. Therefore, “no tropical hazards were put into effect because it was deemed extra-tropical (post tropical),” Wally said.
While coastal flooding warnings, high wind warnings and other, nontropical hazards were in effect, not having a tropical watch or warning in effect may have had a false sense of security that Sandy would not be as destructive.
“It was one of the best forecasted storms in the history of forecasts. ... The messaging that didn’t get through with Sandy is that to stop worrying about the labels and focus on the impacts,” said Gary Szatkowski, the former meteorologist in charge of the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.
Szatkowski achieved fame for his personal plea to shore residents to evacuate.
He invoked memories of the 1962 storm, and even offered his phone number for people to “yell at me all you want” if people though the forecast was over-hyped. It has since been known for one of the most effective messages in local forecast history.
Since then, Wally points to specific changes that have been made to help convey impacts.
“There was a time when we were more deterministic. ... There’s a lot of uncertainty in tropical forecasting, but we’ve gotten better,” Wally said.
Part of that improvement means turning to probabilistic forecasting, when conveys the range of impacts.
The National Hurricane Center now shows the earliest reasonable time when tropical storm force winds (above 39 mph) will hit, or a 1-in-10 risk.
Wally said 1-in-10 may not sound significant, but if you were compared that to a car accident or plane crash, the percentage does not seem all that low.
“Sandy was a high-impact, low-probability event,” Wally said.
In 2015, maps were introduced, showing the potential for storm surge flooding.
“My main message post-Sandy is that we need inundation maps for storm surge,” Szatkowski said.
In 2017, storm surge watches and warnings were then introduced in 2017, which indicated the danger of life threatening inundation from rising water moving inland, generally within 36 hours.
In addition, the way the National Weather Service and other government entities interact has been more timely and comprehensive.
Wally said that after Hurricane Andrew struck Florida in 1992, the national response to the storm took four days. Now, the NWS is connected as every government level, including the local level.
They provide consistent messaging of forecast and impacts for all pattern decisions and “all hands on deck” to support field operations before, during and after a storm.
If a Sandy storm were to strike again, the NHC can now continue to issue tropical storm and hurricane watches plus warnings, even after it becomes post-tropical.
“I think if we had to do it again, there would be tropical products all up and down the coast, regardless of if it was tropical or post-tropical,” Wally said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.