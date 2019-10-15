In this episode of Something in the Air podcast Adam Rainear, Visiting Assistant Professor in the Department of Communications and Media at West Chester University, gives high marks to the National Hurricane Center when it comes to effective messaging about hurricane threats. However, he says there's a lot of noise from other sources that need to be shifted out.
Rainear and Meteorologist Joe Martucci also talk about President Trump's sharpie incident with Hurricane Dorian, Adam's switch in career goals from being in front of the green screen to helping those in front communicate better, their fantasy football league, Rutgers University and more.
