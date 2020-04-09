Below is town-by-town breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the area. The numbers are based on reports by the county health departments.
Cumberland County:
Lawrence Township: 3
Millville: 12
Deerfield Township: 1
Hopewell Township: 2
City of Bridgeton: 15, one death
Commercial Township: 3
Upper Deerfield Township: 4, one death
Maurice River Township: 4
Fairfield Township: 2
Vineland: 46, one death
Total Cases: 92
Fatalities: 3
South Ocean County
Barnegat: 74
Barnegat Light: 2
Beach Haven: 5
Eagleswood: 1
Harvey Cedars: 0
Lacey: 76
Little Egg Harbor: 30
Long Beach Township: 8
Ship Bottom: 5
Surf City: 3
Stafford: 71
Tuckerton: 2
Waretown: 12
Atlantic County
Egg Harbor Township: 32 cases and three deaths
Atlantic City: 27 and one death.
Galloway: 23
Hamilton Township: 16
Pleasantville: 15
Ventnor: 10
Buena Borough: 9
Absecon: 8
Hammonton: 7
Lindwood: 7
Somers Point: 5
Egg Harbor City: 4
Northfield: 3
Longport: 2
Margate: 1
Weymouth: 1
Buena Vista Township: 1
Total cases: 173
Total recovered: 26
Deaths: 4
Cape May County
Avalon: 6
Cape May City: 3
Cape May Point: 0
Dennis Township: 5
Lower Township: 39, two deaths
Middle Township: 20
North Wildwood: 3
Ocean City: 9
Sea Isle City: 1
Stone Harbor: 0
Upper Township: 7, one death
West Cape May: 1
West Wildwood: 1
Wildwood: 8
Wildwood Crest: 5
Active cases: 93
Total recovered: 15
Deaths: 3
Total Cases: 111
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.