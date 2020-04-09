Virus Outbreak-Connecticut
Jessica Hill

Below is town-by-town breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the area. The numbers are based on reports by the county health departments. 

Cumberland County: 

Lawrence Township: 3

Millville: 12

Deerfield Township: 1

Hopewell Township: 2

City of Bridgeton: 15, one death

Commercial Township: 3

Upper Deerfield Township: 4, one death  

Maurice River Township: 4

Fairfield Township: 2

Vineland: 46, one death

Total Cases: 92

Fatalities: 3

South Ocean County 

Barnegat: 74 

Barnegat Light:

Beach Haven:

Eagleswood: 1

Harvey Cedars: 0

Lacey: 76

Little Egg Harbor: 30 

Long Beach Township:

Ship Bottom:

Surf City:

Stafford: 71 

Tuckerton:

Waretown: 12 

Atlantic County

Egg Harbor Township: 32 cases and three deaths

Atlantic City: 27 and one death.

Galloway: 23  

Hamilton Township: 16

Pleasantville: 15

Ventnor: 10

Buena Borough: 9

Absecon: 8

Hammonton: 7

Lindwood: 7

Somers Point: 5

Egg Harbor City: 4

Northfield: 3

Longport: 2

Margate: 1

Weymouth: 1

Buena Vista Township: 1

Total cases: 173

Total recovered: 26

Deaths:

Cape May County 

Avalon:

Cape May City: 3

Cape May Point: 0

Dennis Township: 5

Lower Township: 39, two deaths

Middle Township: 20 

North Wildwood: 3

Ocean City:

Sea Isle City: 1

Stone Harbor:

Upper Township: 7, one death

West Cape May: 1

West Wildwood: 1

Wildwood: 8

Wildwood Crest: 5

Active cases: 93

Total recovered: 15

Deaths: 3

Total Cases: 111

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments