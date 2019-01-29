The rain and the first round of snow has passed. An arctic cold front will drop this afternoon, potentially bringing snow that will break open the gates to what will likely be our coldest, longest snap of the 2018-19 winter.
Frozen areas of slush will likely be what you see as the sun rises this Wednesday morning.
Though the rain and the snow ended hours ago, temperatures in the mid 20s will continue to turn wet areas into ice. Untreated roads and walkways will be left to slicken up, which will stay that way for the next several days.
But at least we will have a.m. sunshine! Winds will not be stiff during this time, between 8 and 14 mph from the northwest.
However, that will change for the afternoon.
An arctic front will pass through, clouding us up. A snow squall is possible between 1 and 6 p.m. In short, a snow squall acts similarly to a thunderstorm. They are heavy, but brief. As an example, there could be an hour of whiteout conditions that drops a quick inch of snow and then clears out immediately.
Winds will pick up during the p.m. as well. Blowing from the southwest 15-20 mph, gusts will rise into the 40s.
I wouldn’t be surprised at a few 50s, too. At these speeds, loose objects blow away and small limbs can break. Isolated power outages will be in the realm of possibility as well. Highs only reach around 32 degrees, with wind chills around 20.
Then, the thermometer will plummet as the sky clear out. Elevated northwest winds keep the thermometer “warmer,” but we’re still talking about single digits for the mainland and low teens at the shore.
Wind chills get to the negative single digits. Frostbite can occur on unexposed areas between 15 to 30 minutes.
Thursday will then be the coldest day of this spell. Highs will only reach 20, though with the 15 mph northwest wind, you’ll feel it on your face. Wind chills get up to around 5 degrees.
The mostly sunny sky won’t do much to help us. If you love the cold, this is for you! The actual heart of the polar air will be in the Midwest, where air temperatures stay below -10 in Chicago at times.
Thursday night will see the winds lighten up. Still, though, under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures will only drop into the middle single digits. The shore, aided by the milder ocean water, will be about 10 degrees warmer.
Clouds will then thicken quickly Friday. A piece of moisture and energy aloft will swoop in from the Great Lakes. It will try to connect with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.
Regardless, with high pressure in place at the surface, I see it hard for it to snow. This may be revised, though. Just know that it’ll be bone-chilling again, in the mid-20s for afternoon highs.
So how many days stay below 32? Three, though Saturday will come close with a forecasted high of 33. That is not extreme for us, but it is still a good cold snap.
