WEYMOUTH—If there's a heavy rain, Milton Jones knows what to expect when he looks out his window into his backyard, set against the vast Great Egg Harbor River.
Water flowing down the narrow, shallow stream will creep onto his grass, usually stopping well short of his house. In the 30 years he has lived there, Jones recalls three times the water ran past residences and into the streets.
"It's not uncommon for it to come into my yard," he said. "It floods out here, but you live on a river."
While the Army Corps, state and local municipalities pour billions of dollars into flood mitigation in coastal communities, some inland residents living near rivers have also felt the effects of climate change and more intense rain events, but are farther from the discussion.
Milton's house is one of dozens that sit along the Great Egg Harbor River in Mays Landing, where kayakers paddle down the peaceful stream in warm months.
Intense rain, Milton and his neighbors said, easily fills the skinny stream, sending water spilling over the edge.
And with more extreme rain events expected as temperatures warm, it's a scene that could become more common.
In the Atlantic City area, precipitation totals on the wettest day each year has been slowly increasing since 1950, according to Climate Central, a non-profit news organization.
The number of rain events greater than two inches has increased from a low of a little over ten in 1980 to about 30 in 2010, Climate Central's data show.
One of the reasons behind the trend, Jennifer Brady, a trend analyst with Climate Central said, is climate change. As the planet warms, more water evaporates into the atmosphere and the additional moisture makes rains more severe.
"Heavy events are getting heavier," she said. "Not necessarily more days of rain, but they are getting wetter."
Sean Sublette, a Climate Central meteorologist, said South Jersey's swampy terrain also makes flooding worse.
"When you have heavy precipitation come in, it's gonna take it longer to get out to the ocean," said Sublette. "You end up with more standing water... It's harder for soils to drain away."
When heavy rains are in the forecast, Hamilton Township officials control water levels in Lake Lenape, the Great Egg Harbor River flows down into, using gates at a more than 100-year-old dam.
Torrential rainfall in a short period of time will result in slightly raised water levels in the lake that can back up and flood areas upstream. Officials watch forecasts and prepare to close and open the gates accordingly, but doing so doesn't significantly affect water levels upstream, said Mark Shourds, county engineer.
"It takes awhile for rainfall to pass through the tributaries and into the river and the lake," Shourds said. "The dam itself and the lake isn't the impact on swollen streams upstream... It's the increasing rainfall."
Downstream of Lake Lenape, Ray Holzhauer lives in a two-story house on Shore Road in Egg Harbor Township. During Hurricane Sandy, he said, about water was pushed from the Great Egg Harbor River to their door step.
Inside his garage, a red corvette that was damaged in the storm still sits with a tarp over it.
"This can be worse than the ocean," Holzhauer said. "When the tide turns down at the shore, the water has someplace to go. But when you get it here, where does it go?"
