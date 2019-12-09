After two days of rain and balmy temperatures Monday and Tuesday, an arctic surge will turn rain into snow for Wednesday.
Snow should begin to changeover from rain between 2 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, mixing with sleet at times, too. The changeover will first begin in places like Shiloh, Buena and Hammonton, working its way toward Cape May last.
By sunrise, either all snow or a rain, snow mix will fall. This will then end between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Here is the forecasted snow and sleet totals.
Given the mild, even potentially record warm temperatures Tuesday, snow will likely not stick on the roads. Only sleet would stick on the roads, but not much of solely sleet will be expected in the first place. Temperatures during snowfall will be 32-35 degrees.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.