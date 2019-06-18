Dealing with storms since Sunday, one wouldn't blame you for getting crabby about the weather. However, crabbers will have fairly smooth sailing for the Assault on Patcong Creek crabbing tournament on Friday and Saturday around Somers Point.
2019 marks the 10 year anniversary of the tournament. The event's success helped created the Patcong Creek Foundation, a nonprofit organization which protects the Patcong Creek. Ron Meischker, founder of the tournament and the foundation, says that this is the largest crabbing tournament in the United States.
The risk for showers and storms will continue until Thursday night. However, just in time for the tournament, a cold front will pass through the region. This will cleanse out the atmosphere and set up a new regime for the weekend.
Crabbing starts at 6 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday. The only fishy part of the forecast will come early on Friday morning, as the cold front likely keeps a few showers and storms around until 8 a.m.. However, they will be hit or miss. So, depending on where you are, you could remain on dry land. Temperatures will be in the 60s through 8 a.m.
Otherwise, we'll see decreasing cloud cover throughout the morning, which is also the summer solstice (sunrise at 5:32 a.m. in Somers Point). A brisk northwesterly wind will blow, sustained around 15 mph. This will help to take out the humidity. Expect some chop out on the water.
The first day of crabbing ends midday, which will see a partly sunny sky. Afternoon highs will sit around 80 on the mainland and upper 70s at the shore.
Day 2 of the tournament will see plentiful sunshine all morning long. There will continue to be a breeze from the north around 15 mph that will weaken as the a.m. continues on. Temperatures will start out around 60 at sunrise but will rise quickly through the 60s and 70s during the morning. UV Index will be an 8, near midday, with a burn time around 20 minutes on unprotected skin.
When the party gets going on Saturday afternoon, the sun will continue to shine down. It'll be a very pleasant day. Afternoon highs will sit in the low 80s as you eat the fruit (crabs?) of your labor.
Tide Times (Tuckahoe, Upper Township, Tuckahoe River)
Friday high: 12:49 a.m.
Friday low: 7:35 a.m.
Friday high: 12:59 p.m.
Saturday high: 1:29 a.m.
Saturday low: 8:23 a.m.
Saturday high: 1:46 p.m.
Other Notes
Meischker and I will be onboard Bushelled Out on Thursday for a weather video. Meischker was the featured guest for an On the Road with Joe episode last June.
