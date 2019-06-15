As the number of people outside goes up during June, so does the risk for lightning, and being struck by lightning. From making sure graduating seniors turn their tassels without a hassle to giving the green light for golfers to a safe swim for those at the beach, those who make the call to bring the people out of harm's way are on heightened alert during the summer.
Murray Wolf has been patrolling Avalon's beaches for over a half century. The Beach Patrol Captain and his team uses fast communication and a wide range of technology to be alert of incoming lightning to the Cape May County Community's beaches.
"Beach patrol officers are constantly monitoring the situation when inclement weather is possible. We do this with our radar in the beach house and lightning detection warning systems which are sent directly to each officer on duty," Wolf said.
Wolf says that their "caution" area is within 15 miles, while their "warning" area is within 10 miles. The Captain or Lieutenant in charge has the final call to clear the beaches.
Between 1959 to 2017, 74 people in New Jersey died from being struck by lightning, according to a report Vaisala made for the National Weather Service. On a positive note, the 0.17 per 1,000,000 people ratio was ranked 39 out of the fifty states, plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.
Being out in an open place, with little area for cover, is near the top for least safe places to be during a thunderstorm. The Shoprite LGPA Classic at Seaview in Galloway places heavy emphasis on lightning safety, due to its large open areas and high amount of spectators present. The LPGA contracts with DTN, a meteorological consulting and data analysis company in Minnesota to have a Meteorologist on site to keep the rules officials aware of weather hazards.
"Lightning safety is the single most important factor when considering delays... Given the unpredictable nature of exactly when and where a lightning strike will occur, it has the main focus," Marcus Hustedde, Sports and Recreation Meteorologist for DTN, said.
Still, perhaps no place does weather matter for more than one day of the year than a high school graduation. At least 19 public high schools in Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic and southern Ocean counties have planned on an outdoor graduation during the month of June.
Between the safety of the graduating seniors, parents, teachers and guests and the man-hours needed to set up or move a graduation, the decision to keep or move a ceremony requires planning and close monitoring.
"We will make the decision to have the graduation ceremony indoors or outdoors around noon. If we decide to move the graduation ceremony, we will send a call out to all of the parents, board member and distinguished guests.," George West, Principal of Middle Township High School said.
West will also consult with David Salvo, Superintendent of Middle Township Public Schools the morning of a graduation to make a final decision.
Lower Cape May Regional High School, June 14, 4:30 p.m.
Partly sunny and breezy with temperatures in the mid-70s
Buena Regional High School, June 14, 5 p.m.
Partly sunny and breezy with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
Southern Regional High School, June 14, 6 p.m.
Partly sunny and breezy with temperatures in the mid-70s
Ocean City High School, June 17, 4 p.m.
Likely dry and breezy with some sun. Humid with temperatures at or just above 80.
Pinelands Regional High School, June 17, 5:30 p.m.
Scattered showers and storms. Humid, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s.
Hammonton High School, June 17, 6 p.m.
Spotty showers and storms with areas of sun. Warm and humid. Temperatures in the low to mid-80s.
Middle Township, June 18, 3:30 p.m.
Partly sunny with a shower or storm possible. Very warm and sticky, with temperatures in the mid-80s/
Cumberland Regional High School, June 18, 5 p.m.
Partly sunny with a shower or storm possible. Very warm and sticky, with temperatures in the mid-80s.
Pleasantville High School, June 18, 5:15 p.m.
Partly sunny with a shower or storm possible. Very warm and sticky with temperatures in thew low to mid-80s.
Vineland High School, June 19. 5:15 p.m.
Mostly cloudy with a shower or storm possible. Temperatures in the upper 70s.
Millville high School, June 20, 5:30 p.m.
Millville will be trying to dodge scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be around 80.
Atlantic County Institute of Technology, June 20, 6 p.m.
ACIT will also be trying to dodge scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be around 80.
Mainland Regional High School, June 20, 6:30 p.m.
The window for storms will become more focused with time. However, Mainland, too, will be trying to dodge scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
Egg Harbor Township High School, June 21, 4:20 p.m.
As they say, good things happen to those who wait. A dry day finally looks on tap. Expect a partly sunny sky, with temperatures around 8.
Joe's 7 Day Forecast
Numerous radar apps and websites have the ability to show where lightning is striking at the current time. However, Meteorologists can use their skill, training and tools to see when lightning likely will form, minutes before it happens.
"I look at freezing levels and cloud echo tops (how tall the clouds are) on radar to help determine the potential for lightning. Another useful tool I use is a CS110, an instrument that monitors the electric field in the area. The CS110 adds value as it can catch onto the electric fields... before any strike occurs," Hustedde said. The CS110 was brought to Seaview for the Classic.
The potential for thunderstorms can be forecasted out about a week ahead of time. While location and skill of a forecaster can differ, on average, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports that seven day forecasts are about 80 percent accurate.
"We monitor the weather a week in advance. Every morning we will check the forecast for the day and see if there are any updates. Martin Pagliughi, the Cape May County Office of Emergency Management Director (and Mayor of Avalon) sends us storms briefings," Wolf said.
In the decades since Wolf began patrolling the beaches, weather information has become more accurate and instantaneous. In the 1960s, radar and lightning detection was not easily accessible.
"Now, we can receive up to the minute updates with our beach house computer as well as the instantaneous lightning alerts," Wolf said.
