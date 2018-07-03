Gov. Phil Murphy signed a $37.4 billion budget Sunday night, ending a month-long standoff with Democratic legislators and avoiding a state shutdown that would have closed some parks and beaches around the state during the peak summer season.
But questions remain as to whether the budget, and the ac-companying bills that were passed with it, will be good for Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.
A tax on shore rentals, floated by Senate President Steve Sweeney last week, was not part of the budget deal, much to the relief of officials and second-home owners in Atlantic and Cape May counties. It also did not raise the sales tax just two years after it was decreased as part of a deal to raise the gas tax.
It did, however, raise taxes on individuals making $5 million a year — they’ll pay 10.75 percent instead of 8.97 percent — and companies making more than $1 million a year, which will be hit with an extra surcharge for four years.
There are also new taxes on services such as Uber and Airbnb, and on the liquid nicotine used in vaping.
The taxes on millionaires and businesses will raise about $705 million in new revenue for the year, which will pay for upgrades to NJ Transit and additional school aid.
That’s where the Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland counties come in.
Under the new school-funding formula passed by the state Legislature and expected to be signed by Murphy as part of a broader budget deal, many schools in Atlantic County will gain funding while schools in Cape May and Cumberland County will lose funding.
According to previous projections released by lawmakers, Absecon would see the greatest percentage increase in Atlantic County, just more than 80 percent, according to previous press reports. Atlantic City and Hammonton also would see large aid increases, of 19 percent and 17 percent, respectively.
Egg Harbor Township also would get about a five percent increase, according to previous reports.
Wealthier areas with smaller populations, such as Margate, Longport and Linwood, will lose aid.
State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, who voted for the new formula but against the overall state budget, said he couldn’t refuse the changes even though he doesn’t see it as a long-term fix.
“It’s a step in the right direction,” he said. “With the county receiving additional aid, it’s an overall win for working families.”
But the new formula will result in a loss of some aid almost across the board in Cape May and Cumberland counties, according to previous estimates.
State Sen. Jeff Van Drew, who represents all of Cape May County and part of Cumberland County, voted against the new formula and the overall budget, saying it was bad for schools in the area.
“There has to be winners and winners in school funding, not winners and losers,” he said Monday. “A lot of the school districts here will be profoundly hurt.”
The tax increases from the budget will include about $242 million for upgrades to NJ Transit, but it is unclear whether Atlantic, Cape May, or Cumberland counties will see any of that money.
Brown said $120 million will go to fill a budget gap, while $25 million will go to the Bergen-Hudson rail, leaving less than $100 million for the rest of the projects.
NJ Transit will decide where the rest of the money goes, Brown said.
Van Drew said Monday he hopes the area gets funding, but is not encouraged based on the fact the area has not seen much of the revenue generated from the gas tax increase in 2016.
“I haven’t been overly happy with the 23-cent gas tax so far,” Van Drew said. “We’ll have to see what happens with this funding.”
