The story will be the temperatures for Tuesday. Ocean County early Tuesday morning were about 5 degrees colder than Monday morning. Cumberland County, meanwhile, is 5 degrees warmer than Monday morning. This means a large split in temperatures in the region.
The quasi-stationary front, a front that only slowly moves, is the culprit. While we basked in the 70s and 80s, Boston had an east wind that kept temperatures in the 50s. We have a taste of that for Tuesday.
High temperatures will go from sweaters to t-shirts in South Jersey. Ocean County, north of the front, will be stuck in the 50s, with a raw east wind. Atlantic, Ocean and eastern Cumberland county will be in the upper 50s to 60s. The hot spot will be western Cumberland County, where the front will be last to move in, if it does at all. Expect low 70s for places like Bridgeton and Stow Creek.
Quasi-stationary fronts, because of how they meander, are notorious for giving forecasters problems when it is near. Neither I nor Tuesday are any exceptions.
