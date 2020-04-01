Atlantic City Expressway, Pleasantville Toll Plaza

Public hearings on toll hikes on the Atlantic City Expressway will move forward online after Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday he saw no reason why they shouldn’t as long as people didn’t gather in physical groups.

The South Jersey Transportation Authority is holding online public hearings Wednesday from 12 noon to 2 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., on proposed toll hikes of about 40% on the Atlantic City Expressway.

The extra funds would pay for $497.4 million in capital projects on the Atlantic City Expressway and at the Atlantic City International Airport.

There will be another online public hearing on the proposal Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Legislators like State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic; Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, and community organizations had asked the SJTA to postpone the public hearings during the COVID-19 crisis, but the agency has said state law allows it to proceed electronically.

Until earlier this week the SJTA was still advertising the hearings as happening in person, but changed to online meetings after Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday he would oppose in-person hearings.

To participate, visit sjta.com/sjta/2020_proposal.aspx/.

This story will be updated with information from the online public hearing starting at noon. Please check back for updates.

