Tuesday afternoon and night will bring another tricky storm system to South Jersey.
Rain will develop between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with temperatures around 40 degrees. Then, colder air will seep in, changing rain to snow between 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. However, temperatures will likely remain above freezing during the transition. The snow will then come down for a few hours, ending between 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The gates to the Arctic will open thanks to a cold front scurrying across South Jersey late …
While not much snow will be had, only between a coating to 1.5 inches. It will be what happens after the storm that will be imperative to how roadways will be for the Wednesday morning commute.
Salt or bring too early, and the rain will wash it away, wasted resources. Treat roadways too late, and commuters will already be dealing with an icy mess. Temperatures will fall into the mid-20s by sunrise, promoting something resembling a flash freeze.
A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens durin…
In Atlantic County, road crews have a plan in place to provide for safe traveling throughout the duration of the event.
"With the forecast calling for precipitation in our area to begin as rain, we will start off spot salting curves and raised surfaces like bridges and culverts and then transition to salt to treat all county roadways... From there it will be a matter of monitoring the event to see if additional treatments are needed," Greg Brookins, head of the Atlantic County Department of Public Works, said.
Why salt curves and raised surfaces, even while it's raining? Because they are the coolest spots of a roadway. In the case of a bridge, cold air flows not only over the road, like a paved surface on top of ground would, but also underneath. This allows bridges to ice up faster, making pre-treatment more critical to get you where you need to go.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.