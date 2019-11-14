Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Former New Jersey Gov. Jim Florio, with wife Lucinda Coleman, was presented with the Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2019 Hughes Center Honors from Stockton University's William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy during a Thursday night ceremony at Seaview Hotel and Resort in Galloway Township. (Nov 14, 2019)
Former Gov. Christine Todd Whitman received a Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award on Thursday during the 2019 Hughes Center Honors at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Hughes Center Honors paid tribute to former Govs. Jim Florio and Christine Todd Whitman and others Thursday night, but another prominent New Jersey resident was on everyone’s mind.
The program at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club opened with a five-minute video tribute to former U.S. Rep. and Ambassador William J. Hughes, who died Oct. 30. It is part of a longer documentary film about his life that will premiere in 2020.
“I tried 10 years to get Bill to do a Living Legacy,” said Ed Salmon, a longtime friend of Hughes who convinced him to embark on the project with a Millville company called Glasstown Productions.
In 2018, Hughes said he would do it, and it took nine months to produce, Salmon said.
“He saw it, and he approved of it,” Salmon said.
Hughes also finished a memoir before he died, said John Froonjian, interim executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University, who edited it. The center is working on plans to release that as well.
Several hundred people attended the honors ceremony. Florio and Whitman received Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Awards, while Stockton University graduate Ike Ejikeme, Class of 2018, received the Distinguished Student Leadership Award.
Hughes Center Founding Executive Director Sharon Schulman, Class of 1980, received the Distinctive Alumni Leadership Award. And Resorts Casino Hotel President and CEO Mark Giannantonio, Class of 1987, received the Excellence in Civic Engagement Award.
Florio and Whitman applauded the Hughes Center’s planned program to increase civility in political discourse next year, through a partnership with the National Institute for Civil Discourse.
“All we care about is the base today,” Whitman said. “We don’t worry about the middle anymore.”
That’s a big mistake, she said.
On the other hand, Whitman said she has used strong language in her opposition to President Donald Trump.
“I said Hitler had nothing on Trump. I did it to shock,” Whitman said. “I wanted people to look at how language was used in the 1920s and 1930s, when people were encouraged to hate people because of where they came from or because of their religion. How he calls the media fake news.”
That kind of language led us to a very bad place in the early 20th century, and could do so again, Whitman said.
In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.
