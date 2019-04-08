On Friday, the Atlantic County Humane Society was dropped as a defendant from a lawsuit alleging the president of the county SPCA, Nancy Beall, targeted an Atlantic City doctor because of his religion, and an animal control officer was added to the suit, court documents show.
Daud and Minah Panah filed a five-count civil rights lawsuit against Nancy Beall on March 28, alleging she targeted him and his wife because they are Muslim, citing Facebook posts.
“The whole thing is ridiculous, to tell you the truth,” Beall said Thursday, adding there was an ongoing investigation for years and the conditions at the Panahs’ Galloway Township farm were horrible for the pets. “The whole thing is bogus, just bogus.”
The suit also alleges that Beall acted as a animal cruelty investigator without the proper Humane Law Enforcement Officer, or HLEO, training.
County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner also is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, “because he has a legal duty to train, supervise and discipline law-enforcement officers and agencies such as the Atlantic County Humane Society,” the lawsuit states.
The Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately return a request for comment.
According to the suit, Beall arrived at the farm on South Berlin Avenue in December 2017 to investigate an injured dog there, which the Panahs say was a stray.
Beall threatened to issue animal cruelty complaints for the dog if they didn’t donate $1,550 to the Atlantic County Humane Society, the Panahs say. Beall said that never happened.
After making the "donation," Daud Panah said he was issued the tickets for animal cruelty regardless and Beall took their dog and her puppies.
Beall said that it was agreed that pending criminal charges would be downgraded to civil if Panah paid restitution of $1155 for the veterinarian bills for the Rottweiler mix.
"(I) fostered this hurt dog for months," she said, "eventually finding "Mikey" a loving home."
SPCA animal control officer Chelsea Lippincott was directed by Beall to issue summons against Panah for animal cruelty, the suit alleges, despite the fact that the doctor did not own the dog living on his property.
Beall said she had no idea a lawsuit was going to be filed and hasn’t spoken with Panah in at least a year.
“We had charges against (Panah) in 2011,” she said. In December 2017, “We got calls from the neighbors because the animals weren’t being cared for, like they never are ... cow, goats, horse, dogs.”
Panah's attorney said the charges were dismissed in November, when Beall refused to appear in court.
Beall said the opposite is true, that Panah failed to show for seven court appearances and that his attorney claimed his client "busy, sick or out of the country."
Panah alleges Beall’s Facebook page has Islamophobic memes and a “thinly veiled threat suggesting the Panahs’ home should be burned down vigilante-style.”
Beall said the original complaint came from a patient of his that bought a puppy at the farm and was shocked by the conditions the animals were living in there.
"Cruelty is cruelty and will be dealt with the same for any abuser," Beall said in an email.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.