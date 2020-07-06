While the mid-90s temperatures some saw Monday will be gone for the rest of week, the 70-degree-plus dew points we had Monday will keep the swampy feel going for the rest of the week.
A nor’easter, or even a weak tropical system may pass nearby Friday into Saturday.
Tuesday morning will be balmy, beginning near to just above 70 degrees. Dew points will be around there, too, firmly in the sticky category.
I don’t know about you, but I kind of like sticky mornings. It makes me feel more alive. We don’t want dangerous heat and humidity, though.
Temperatures will rise through the 70s and into the 80s quickly as morning sunshine mixes with a few afternoon clouds.
After 1 p.m., showers and storms will fire up, mainly in places such as Buena Vista and Upper Deerfield townships. The shore could very well stay dry. Storms will slowly move, so roadway flooding will be a concern.
Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s at the shore, with upper 80s on the mainland. If Atlantic City International Airport does hit 90 degrees, then we’ll have three days in a row of 90-degree or greater heat, enough for heat wave No. 2 in the region. The heat index will reach the mid-90s in spots.
Any storms will quiet down by 10 p.m. or so. Then, we’ll turn mainly clear. It’ll be a seasonable night, with lows around 70. Keep the air conditioner or fans on.
Wednesday will play out very similarly to Tuesday. Morning sun will mix with afternoon clouds. Highs will flirt with 90 again on the mainland, with beach relief. It’ll be a lovely day for the water. Storms may fire up after 1 p.m. However, like Tuesday, they should stay generally far inland and be isolated.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. Lows will be in the low 70s, ticking up a bit thanks to the slight increase in heat-trapping overnight cloud cover.
The dew points will go up for the end of the week as winds turn due south, giving us an open shot to the steam room that is the tropical Atlantic. Thursday will have dew points near 75 for much of the day, and though highs will “only” be in the upper 80s, it’ll feel like the mid-90s again with the heat index on the mainland. The shore will be in the lower 80s.
Clouds will thicken Thursday as attention turns to a storm for Friday and Saturday. Whether it will be a nor’easter or a named tropical system will not matter much, as the effects will remain the same. Rain, wind and coastal flooding will all be in the realm of possibility for a 24-hour period.
Lastly, a note about Sunday. A brief funnel cloud was spotted in Absecon during the 3 p.m. hour. Absecon also saw half-inch hail, with smaller, quarter-inch hail in Smithville and Estell Manor.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.