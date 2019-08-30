Hurricane Dorian will begin its journey toward a major hurricane Friday.
As of 11 a.m. on Friday, Dorian remains a category 2 hurricane, with sustained winds around 110 mph. Hurricane force winds extend 20-30 miles out from the eye of the hurricane.
The eye of the storm is forming on satellite. This is a sign of strengthening. A category 3 or 4 storm is likely upon impact.
Speaking of impacts, there is still a lot of uncertainty as to what'll happen.
Here are the main points:
- Prepare for hurricane conditions anywhere in Florida, even the Panhandle.
- 24 to 36 hours of tropical storm to hurricane impacts are likely somewhere in the state
- The size of the hurricane force winds will be confined to a small radius around the storm. That small area will have the worst impacts from the wind. Elsewhere, flooding rain and high storm surge will be the most threatening.
- A direct NJ impact is around 2% in my opinion. Everything would have to go right. Any indirect/direct impacts come next weekend though. This can range from high surf to what we'd consider a nor'easter.
