A bill to extend foreclosure protection and mortgage relief for Hurricane Sandy affected homeowners passed the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee on Monday.
Co-sponsored by Senator Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, the bipartisan bill would extend the protections to July 1, 2022. They are due to expire July 1 of this year, under a bill passed by the Legislature in 2016 and signed by Gov. Chris Christie in early 2017.
"This bill was awaiting consideration in the Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee. However, that committee was not going to meet before July," said Brown. "As you know, this program was set to expire on July 1st. So, working with my colleagues, we got the bill transferred to the Senate Budget and Appropriation Committee."
Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic; and Diane Gove and Brian Rumpf, both R-Ocean, Atlantic, Burlington, are co-sponsors of identical legislation in the Assembly. Other co-sponsors in the Senate are Democrat Senators Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth; Linda Greenstein, D-Mercer, Middlesex; and Christopher Connors, R-Ocean, Atlantic, Burlington.
Hurricane Sandy happened in October 2012, but there are still more than 1,000 families who qualified to receive federal recovery funding who have not been able to complete the rehabilitation of their homes or move back in, according to the amended bill S-3582.
The amendments would not allow any new homeowners into the program, but would extend the protections to those already covered who need more time.
The original bill gave Sandy impacted homeowners who qualified for federal assistance the ability to apply for a forbearance period on their mortgages, during which they could stop making mortgage payments but would have to continue to maintain and insure their properties and pay property taxes.
The mortgage forbearance period in the 2016 bill extended to one year after the home is awarded a certificate of occupancy, or to July 1, 2019, whichever was earlier.
In 2016 there were still 3,200 Sandy victims still working on their damaged homes.
The bill defined a Sandy-impacted homeowner as one who received rental assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency as a result of damage to his or her primary residence due to Sandy, or has been approved for assistance through the Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, Elevation and Mitigation program or the Low-to-Moderate Income program.
