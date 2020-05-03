We are inundated daily with a myriad of theories, suggestions and approaches from well-intentioned people for possible prevention and treatment of COVID-19.
However, because none of these measures has been studied thoroughly, we need to be very circumspect about what it is that we do to try to prevent and treat COVID-19 infections.
Interventions can become dangerous, even deadly, if studies and reviews are cut short. Scientists must enroll enough people in each stage of clinical trials to have useful results, as well as take the critical time to study if there are harmful side effects. Just because one person, or a handful, received a certain therapy and did well does not guarantee the intervention will work for others.
Great minds are working diligently to understand, treat, and prevent COVID-19. Along with moment-to-moment actions being taken to care for people every day, scientists are making progress, helping to untangle the causes of this crisis while inching closer to stopping it — lighting the path to our future hope.
Vaccines
Unlike most medicines which treat or cure diseases, vaccines prevent them. Vaccines basically train the immune system to recognize and attack the virus when it encounters it, stimulating your immune system to produce antibodies (proteins that neutralize or mark a foreign invader to be attacked by other immune cells), as if you were exposed to the disease.
Generally, vaccines take years to earn approval but given the urgency, a vaccine could be developed, tested in humans and approved for public use within 12-18 months (possibly sooner). There are approximately 60 candidate vaccines in development worldwide, with several having entered early clinical trials in human volunteers.
Researchers are looking for a vaccine that’s safe and doesn’t cause enhancement (beneficial to the virus), with minimal side effects and longterm immunity, meaning it doesn’t wear off.
A vaccine protects both the person who receives it and the community. Because viruses can’t infect people who are vaccinated, they cannot pass it to others. If a sufficiently high proportion of individuals are immune to the disease, it becomes more challenging for a virus to find someone to even infect, known as herd immunity.
Antibody testing
There’s a lot of discussion about antibody testing and its value in helping to reopen the economy.
Questions abound around “immunity passports” allowing those who test positive with antibodies to return to the workforce because they cannot get sick again. But currently, we don’t know if it’ll pan out.
There are serious issues that haven’t been answered: Does a positive test mean you have immunity (can’t be re-infected because the antibodies remember COVID-19 and will be able to destroy it) and if so, for how long — weeks, months, years, forever?
Some tests have received emergency-use authorization by The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that allows unapproved medical products to be used during a public health crisis without the validation testing that would normally take place. The concern with this is that if you do test positive, it may give a false sense of security that you cannot be re-infected, but we just don’t know if this is true.
Convalescent plasma
Also called “passive antibody therapy,” this method has been around for almost 100 years. It involves collecting blood (and antibodies) from a person who has had the virus and recovered from it.
By injecting another person with it, they are transferring the infection-fighting antibodies in hopes it can prevent an infection or help to fight it off in another person. However, at this time, though theoretically feasible and certainly desirable, we don’t know if it’ll work.
Antivirals
Several companies are developing or testing medications that target COVID-19 once someone is infected.
These medications work in different ways, sometimes preventing the virus from replicating, other times blocking it from infecting human cells.
From what we know, with other viruses, such as the flu, the sooner you administer the antiviral, before the virus has had a chance to multiply and cause significant damage to the body, the better the outcome.
Antivirals are likely to be developed and approved before a vaccine. If a drug shows clear-cut evidence it is effective, even in preliminary studies, FDA emergency-use authorization may be granted, with careful monitoring of outcomes, so lives can be saved.
Immune suppressants
In some people who are infected, the damage from their own immune system can be as, if not more, dangerous than the virus.
When mounting a defense, there’s significant inflammation that can cause collateral damage. At this time, the FDA has approved a device to filter out “cytokines” that mediate the immune response. Other immune suppressant drugs are also being investigated.
As researchers work to find a cure, treatment and preventive measures, we must be committed in our current hope by maintaining social distancing, good hygiene, along with supporting the immune system with healthy habits like good sleep, a nutritious diet, exercise, and stress and anxiety management.
