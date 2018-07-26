New Jersey news icon carousel

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has notified 75 businesses in New Jersey that they will be audited for suspect immigration violations.

The inspections are part of 2,738 audits announced last week.

ICE spokesman Emilio Dabul tells The Star-Ledger of Newark the agency cannot identify the businesses or say why they were given notices.

Businesses must turn over their records within three business days. They could be fined or face prosecution if officials find they are violating immigration laws.

