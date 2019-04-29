As our days-long parade of systems runs through South Jersey, there will be a number of times in which we catch a dry reprieve.
The rain showers from Monday night will end well before sunrise Tuesday.
We will start the day with a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures have will risen overnight, and we will be between 50-55 degrees most places. A southwest wind will blow.
I believe the morning will be dry, as we begin to see warmer and drier air move in. Temperatures will quickly go through the 60s during the morning. By the afternoon, upper 70s will be expected well inland, staying near 70 at the shore.
In terms of rain, isolated showers and storms will pop up in the slightly humid air mass surrounding us. Most of you will be dry, though, and I would not cancel any outdoor plans. Any rain should be limited to the mainland.
Lingering showers and storms will end during the evening. Clouds will still hang around on this very mild night.
By sunrise Wednesday, the first day of May, it’ll feel more like Memorial Day weekend with temperatures in the mid-50s. You can leave the windows open.
You’ll be able to enjoy the May flowers from our April showers. The day will likely be dry, caught between a departing low and another one moving through the Great Lakes.
Cloud cover will still be present, though. A cold front will sag through.
Temperatures will respond accordingly with the northeast wind, with highs only 60-65.
Another cold front will try to pass through the area late Wednesday night. A few showers will be possible, mainly north of the Atlantic City Expressway.
Perhaps a shower lingers until dawn, but most of the morning will be dry.
The combination of a record wet 2018, a wetter than average winter and a dry patch in March …
That cold front will then turn into a warm front and lift back north. Warm southwest winds will blow as we break for some sunshine.
After the day starts in the upper 50s, highs will crack 80 for much of the mainland. The shore will even be in the T-shirt weather category, around 70.
Spotty showers and storms will return during the afternoon. Like summertime storms (yes, we’re getting close to that time), they will be of the hit-or-miss category.
Thursday night looks to bring a period of rain as a wave of low pressure develops offshore. However, it looks likely that the rain be out by Friday morning.
Focus your outdoor plans then, as another round of p.m. showers and storms will arrive to cap the week.
