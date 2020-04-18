We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

NORTHFIELD — You can find Katrina Abbott in her yard these days. She’s probably reading “Little Women” or listening to ’80s hits on the radio. She’s doing anything to keep her mind off the outside world.

Distraction has been key for Abbott as the COVID-19 pandemic continues its spread, as her anxiety ratchets up.

“When I’m reading, it gives me a chance to focus on a lot of good things going on,” she said. “So even listening to the (radio) and … watching the cars go by and everything, it just gives you a whole different perspective as to what’s going on. And it puts me at ease.”

Abbott, who manages the pool at Tilton Fitness in Egg Harbor Township, used to get her stress out by swimming on a daily basis. Now, she rides her bike and uses weights and bands at home.

“I’m just doing the best I can … ‘cause this is all different,” said Abbott, 44. “I’ve never been through anything like this in my time.”

With the broad mandate to stay at home across the state — and the virus’ ability to infect the young and old, healthy and sick, rich and poor — almost everyone is dealing with some degree of added stress and anxiety at the moment. Those still forced to work in direct contact with the public, and those who have found themselves suddenly out of a job, are being dealt the greatest share.

But those who lived with an anxiety disorder prior to the arrival of the new coronavirus in South Jersey, and had developed methods to manage their symptoms, are uniquely situated to weather this storm.

Bernadette Trendler, who runs multiple peer support groups for the Mental Health Association of Atlantic County, said her anxiety group has been convening virtually, through Zoom meetings and conference calls.

“We’re still coming together and supporting each other, and really praising each other for how great we’re doing in utilizing the coping skills that … we’ve had so much time to build up,” Trendler said, “and now we’re just using (those skills) a lot.”

There are complications to this dynamic. Some coping mechanisms, such as hugging a loved one, are now discouraged by social distancing protocols, Trendler said. And some bad habits, like isolating yourself, are easier than ever. Talking over the phone can cut through that seclusion.

“I think that’s where offering these virtual groups has been a really great piece to staying well for people,” Trendler said.

There have also been newcomers to the group since the pandemic began, said Trendler, 27. Many have found themselves thrown into a crisis, facing a mental health challenge for the first time and needing support.

“For those of us who haven’t spent a lot of time facing, or supporting, our mental health challenges, when a routine is taken from us, or a job is taken from us … all of a sudden we have to face that head on,” Trendler said. “It’s kind of like a crash course in taking care of ourselves.”

Others, like Andrew Madara, are turning to God for solace in an uncertain time. The 22-year-old mechanic from Egg Harbor Township still has to go into work and has found himself more stressed than usual.

He has been talking with friends more often. One helps him find scripture passages that relate to depression and anxiety. Distractions keep his stress at bay.

“I’ve been finding things to do, little projects around the house or working on my trucks, doing Zoom meetings with fellow friends of mine around the area just so I can talk to someone face to face,” Madara said.

Faith has played a role in easing Abbott’s nerves, too.

“I also brought out my rosary beads that my grandmother gave me. … That is a big help,” Abbott said. “I ask for God to keep everybody that’s working safe and just to end this, too, and that we can get back to some type of normalcy hopefully.”