After the soaking rain Saturday, and before the next system to come Monday, Sunday will turn up seasonably sunny, making for a comfortable end to the last weekend of Meteorological Fall.
Temperatures at sunrise Sunday will be around 40 degrees. The clouds from last night’s system will continue to depart, and most of us will be able to enjoy at least a partly sunny morning, at dimmest.
If your day of decorating got cut short by the rain Saturday, Sunday will give you a full day to finish the job. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the mid 50s throughout the area.
Clouds will slowly thicken Sunday night. Lows will be around 40 again. Winds will flip to the southeast after midnight, which will lead to a rise in temperatures. It will feel like another system will arrive.
This one, though, will be fairly weak as it passes by Monday. Hit-or-miss showers will develop between 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and then continue for the morning. So, it will not be a washout, as long as your activity or work can handle a little rain.
The most rain would be in western Atlantic and Cumberland counties. Then, as the surface low makes its closest approach to the Jersey Shore, a steady shot of rain will come through for the afternoon.
Learn first hand about what this winter in South Jersey has in store with Meteorologist Joe …
High temperatures will sit in the mid-50s. Rainfall totals of 1/2 to 1 inch will be expected. No flooding issues from the rain will be had, save for the typical ponding of roadways.
However, minor stage coastal flooding will continue to be an issue. The Sunday and Monday morning high tides will be there, more so Monday.
The morning commute may see a few closed roads in the typical spots in Atlantic City, Ventnor, Absecon, North Wildwood, and other areas close to the shore, so be prepared for that.
Move your cars if you are along that first block or two of bayside roadways as well.
The rain leaves us from the system. However, it’s effects will not as we go into the week. It will help to funnel in cold, Canadian air for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Both days will see sustained, northwest winds at around 15 mph. Temperatures will fall into the 40s for highs both days, though they will be a pair of partly sunny days. Kick in the winds, and it will feel like 30-35. Nighttime lows will be in the 20s on the mainland and 30s at the shore.
Learn first hand about what this winter in South Jersey has in store with Meteorologist Joe …
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.