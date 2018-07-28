We are waking up Saturday to some clouds, leftover from Friday’s thunderstorms that rumbled through South Jersey. There may be a shower early in the morning. Otherwise, though, we are talking about a day that ends much more refreshing than how we started.
Daytime high temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s everywhere, right around average for this time of year. The sun will shine brightly by the afternoon! Thankfully for your hair, which has seen the Frizz Index on the weather page be a 10 at least three times in the past seven days, dew points will drop from the 70s to the mid-60s during the day.
Saturday night will be the first night since July 20-21 that I can confidently say you are OK without the air conditioner on. Under a mainly clear sky and light winds, lows will be in the mid 60s on the mainland. Those at the shore may still want it on, with lows in the low 70s.
Sunday morning starts bright, and ends bright, too. We’ll have a mostly sunny day. Dew points take another notch down, meaning that we’ll be in the “touch humid” low 60s. Highs again range from the low to mid 80s, with a gentle northwest wind.
If you’re going to the Atlantic City Beach Concert, you’ll be treated to temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s throughout the show. In fact, with the low humidity, this will prove to be the most comfortable-feeling show this year. Just slap on the sunscreen; burn time is about 15 minutes.
Monday morning will carry over the good vibes from the weekend. However, our “atmospheric river” of air will set back up. Monday afternoon will see a few showers. Then, a huge high pressure will again set up over the Atlantic, with a low pressure system in the Midwest. This will strengthen our southerly flow and bring back the 70+ degree dew points and storm chances.
No day will be a washout. At this time, though, Tuesday looks to be the wettest.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.