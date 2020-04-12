VENTNOR — When Carol Marder and her husband, Harry, moved to the shore from Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, to retire a few years ago, they wanted to find a way to give back.
That's when they discovered Contact Cape-Atlantic, an organization of mostly volunteers that places regular check-in phone calls with seniors in the area.
They didn't know that years later they would find themselves talking some people through the anxiety of a pandemic.
Two days a week, the Marders place 15 or 20 calls. In the past week, their calls have felt more essential.
"I think that people who have been able to get out and go to senior centers were in a more upbeat mood before this," Carol said. "Now, people are having a harder time with the same things that most people are having a hard time with, but having less resources."
The recipients of those calls have spoken of boredom, a feeling of being marooned from the outside world, Carol said.
"The people who have been anxious before, and have been able to use the community to talk to, are more anxious and they're having more pains," she said. "Just ... everything is magnified."
The Marders also didn't anticipate the calls would mean as much to themselves as they meant to the recipients. Stuck inside like most people due to the spread of COVID-19, Carol, 75, said that Harry, 77, who has disabilities of his own, relies on the calls as well.
"Just being able to talk to people and use his voice ... it's a blessing to us as (much) as anything that we're doing for other people," Carol said. "It is really a blessing to be able to do it."
A few more people have stepped up to make calls since the pandemic began. Volunteers range from high school students to other elderly people, said Patti Smith, president of the organization. The free service benefits both sides, she said.
"You can get a call from somebody and also make calls," Smith said. "It gives people purpose in both ways. ... People that make the calls get the benefit as much as the people that receive the calls."
The welfare calls have been informed by the ongoing pandemic, Smith said. Callers ask seniors if they are experiencing a cough, a fever or other symptoms. The biggest thing, though, is just having contact with the outside world, she said.
"I think the volunteers are on high alert to ask for situations with their clients that they're talking to. And just reassuring to make sure that they're OK," Smith said. "I believe that they want someone to call just to say, 'Yeah, I'm OK.'"
Lyndon Martineau, 76, of Ventnor, receives calls from the Marders and others. It's reassuring for seniors who may be at increased risk for a fall or other medical emergency to know someone will be in touch soon, Martineau said.
"They live alone and they have little or no contact with people. They could go days without someone checking in on them," Martineau said. "The really nice concept, I think, of it, is that you get so that you look forward to the call."
The calls almost always go beyond hello and goodbye, he said. Martineau likes to "stay around the hearth" normally, so the pandemic hasn't been especially rough on him, but he's found it very quiet in his condo building. The calls help.
"After awhile you get to know them, and they get to know you," Martineau said. "It's someone who really gives a darn about whether you're up and at 'em or not."
