ATLANTIC CITY — In the Memorial Hall at Our Lady Star of the Sea school Monday evening, residents of the Chelsea section of the city aired grievances, promoted ideas and celebrated the potential of their neighborhood.
They were there to meet with the Chelsea Economic Development Corporation, which was formed last year to boost home ownership and revive the area's economic prospects. The nonprofit is looking to land a grant through the Department of Community Affairs' Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit Program.
One of the requirements to be considered for a grant, which can be as high as $1 million a year, is input from the community, said Elizabeth Terenik, the group's president.
"We need to understand what the priorities of the neighborhood's residents and businesses are, and from there we'll create a plan that we will then apply for the funding (with)," Terenik said.
That input was given through paper surveys available in a number of languages that reflect the diversity of the community, which has a sizable population of Southeast Asian and Hispanic residents. The neighborhood plan being put together covers blocks from Texas to Annapolis avenues, Terenik said.
Neighbors were also invited to stand and share their ideas and concerns after a panel featuring board members and representatives for area stakeholders, including from Stockton University, Tropicana Atlantic City, Atlantic City police, South Jersey Gas, the Hispanic Association of Atlantic County, and more. Issues discussed included lack of home ownership, lack of lighting, lack of afterschool programs, crime and more.
The funding, if awarded to the CEDC, could be used for construction or rehabilitation of homes, job training, aesthetic upgrades, youth programs or business loans.
