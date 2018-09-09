Hurricane Jose North Wildwood
Buy Now

Weather watchers looks out over the 2nd Ave jetty in North Wildwood as waves from Hurricane Jose hit the shore. Wind and high tides from Hurricane Jose off the coast of New Jersey caused moderate beach erosion along the northern end beaches of North Wildwood. A coastal flood warning remains in effect until 1am Wednesday morning. Tuesday Sept 19, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

Coastal flooding will only intensify as South Jersey goes into Sunday evening. Therefore, a coastal flood warning is in effect on Sunday evening. In addition, a coastal flood watch is in effect for Monday and numerous marine alerts are issued into the new week.

Moderate flood stage is expected for nearly all of South Jersey for the Sunday p.m. high tide. High tide will occur between 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., occurring later in the back bays. Another round of moderate coastal flooding is anticipated during the Monday a.m. high tide, coming as many commute to school and work, between 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. One foot of salt water inundation is likely. 

+2 
Coastal Flooding Already

Minor flood stage has occurred for most of the tide cycles so far this weekend. 

In moderate flood stage, roads blocks inland of the bays have water on them. Road closures become likely. Route 40, Route 30, West End Avenue in Ventnor come to mind as places that can see this occur. In addition, local roads can become washed out. On the ocean side, water will rush up to the dunes. However, unless in a very susceptible location, water should not make it over onto the roads. 

+2 
Coastal Flooding to Come

Moderate flood stage is expected for most of the region during the Sunday evening and Monday morning high tides. Major flood stage is not ruled out around Cape May. 

If you have a house or business along the bay, there is the potential for your structure to be inundated with water. However, this would only occur in un-raised properties. Cars will need to be moved both Sunday evening and Monday mornings. The National Service also warns that 

"Lives may be at risk when people put themselves in harm`s way."

Here are more details for what can flood over the next two days, based on where you are.

Long Beach Island - Flooding begins along local roads in Barnegat Township, including Bay Shore Drive and East Bay Avenue. Bayside flooding begins in Harvey Cedars.

Atlantic County - Widespread flooding of roadways begins due to high water and/or wave action with many roads becoming impassable in the coastal communities.

Cape May County -  At this level, widespread flooding of roadways begins due to high water and/or wave action with many roads becoming impassable in Wildwood Crest, Cape May and West Cape May.

Cumberland County - At this level, widespread flooding of roadways begins with many roads becoming impassable in Greenwich Township, Fairfield Township and Lawrence Township. Widespread flooding along the bay in Greenwich and Fairton.

Even beyond Monday morning, minor coastal flood stage is anticipated for the Monday evening and Tuesday morning high tides. This is more of the nuisance flooding, with no damage to life or property expected. However, do not drive through flooded waters. This is for two reasons.

1) You do not actually know how deep the water is.

2) This is salt water, which corrodes vehicles. 

The reason for the coastal flooding is two fold. First, this is the last of four new moons that will run well above average due to the moon being at perigee with the earth. 

Secondly, a strong pressure gradient is present. With Canadian high pressure to the north and a stationary front to the south, a driving east wind is present. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts to 40, are likely into Monday on the shore. 

More than just on land

A high risk for rip currents is expected for Sunday and Monday. Sunday is a raw day, which will keep many off of the beach. However, temperatures around 80 Monday and perhaps some afternoon sunshine may bring more people out. 


Furthermore,a gale warning is in effect until 10 p.m. on Monday. Seas will be 9 to 11 feet over the next 48 hour period. This will make boating difficult during this time. 

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.