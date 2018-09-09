Coastal flooding will only intensify as South Jersey goes into Sunday evening. Therefore, a coastal flood warning is in effect on Sunday evening. In addition, a coastal flood watch is in effect for Monday and numerous marine alerts are issued into the new week.
Moderate flood stage is expected for nearly all of South Jersey for the Sunday p.m. high tide. High tide will occur between 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., occurring later in the back bays. Another round of moderate coastal flooding is anticipated during the Monday a.m. high tide, coming as many commute to school and work, between 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. One foot of salt water inundation is likely.
In moderate flood stage, roads blocks inland of the bays have water on them. Road closures become likely. Route 40, Route 30, West End Avenue in Ventnor come to mind as places that can see this occur. In addition, local roads can become washed out. On the ocean side, water will rush up to the dunes. However, unless in a very susceptible location, water should not make it over onto the roads.
If you have a house or business along the bay, there is the potential for your structure to be inundated with water. However, this would only occur in un-raised properties. Cars will need to be moved both Sunday evening and Monday mornings. The National Service also warns that
"Lives may be at risk when people put themselves in harm`s way."
Here are more details for what can flood over the next two days, based on where you are.
Long Beach Island - Flooding begins along local roads in Barnegat Township, including Bay Shore Drive and East Bay Avenue. Bayside flooding begins in Harvey Cedars.
Atlantic County - Widespread flooding of roadways begins due to high water and/or wave action with many roads becoming impassable in the coastal communities.
Cape May County - At this level, widespread flooding of roadways begins due to high water and/or wave action with many roads becoming impassable in Wildwood Crest, Cape May and West Cape May.
Cumberland County - At this level, widespread flooding of roadways begins with many roads becoming impassable in Greenwich Township, Fairfield Township and Lawrence Township. Widespread flooding along the bay in Greenwich and Fairton.
AVALON — Want a quick way to find out whether your little slice of the New Jersey coast is l…
Even beyond Monday morning, minor coastal flood stage is anticipated for the Monday evening and Tuesday morning high tides. This is more of the nuisance flooding, with no damage to life or property expected. However, do not drive through flooded waters. This is for two reasons.
1) You do not actually know how deep the water is.
2) This is salt water, which corrodes vehicles.
Two feet of water will carry away most cars. However, the impact from rushing water starts i…
The reason for the coastal flooding is two fold. First, this is the last of four new moons that will run well above average due to the moon being at perigee with the earth.
According to the National Weather Service, the new moons between June and September, includi…
Secondly, a strong pressure gradient is present. With Canadian high pressure to the north and a stationary front to the south, a driving east wind is present. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts to 40, are likely into Monday on the shore.
Advancements in the ability to forecast high tides will help the National Weather Service be…
More than just on land
A high risk for rip currents is expected for Sunday and Monday. Sunday is a raw day, which will keep many off of the beach. However, temperatures around 80 Monday and perhaps some afternoon sunshine may bring more people out.
Furthermore,a gale warning is in effect until 10 p.m. on Monday. Seas will be 9 to 11 feet over the next 48 hour period. This will make boating difficult during this time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.