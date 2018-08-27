To have a heat advisory in Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties, there needs to be a little more heat and humidity than the rest of the Garden State. In those counties, along with Salem, the heat index must be 105 degrees for two or more hours in order to have the National Weather Service alert the area for “a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.”
The other 17 New Jersey counties, including Ocean, have a lower bar to clear, at 100 degrees (also for two hours). The reason for this comes down to climatology.
“Far southern New Jersey is warmer and more humid climatologically,” the National Weather Service said in a tweet.
During climatological summer, June through August, Atlantic City International Airport’s average high temperature is 83.3 degrees. Compare that to, say, Andover, a town in Sussex County, also part of the NWS Mount Holly’s coverage area. Andover’s average temperature is 82.6 degrees. It is important to note that the counties from a corridor from Trenton to Wilmington, Delaware, use something called Kalkstein Procedures to asses heat-related stress across that region.
The same holds true for the excessive heat warnings, a more dire alert than a heat advisory. The heat index in Salem, Atlantic, Cumberland and Cape May counties needs a 110 degree heat index, while the rest of the state needs a 105 degree heat index.
