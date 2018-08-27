Mostly sunny solar noon summer solstice sun angle
To have a heat advisory in Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties, there needs to be a little more heat and humidity than the rest of the Garden State. In those counties, along with Salem, the heat index must be 105 degrees for two or more hours in order to have the National Weather Service alert the area for “a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.”

The other 17 New Jersey counties, including Ocean, have a lower bar to clear, at 100 degrees (also for two hours). The reason for this comes down to climatology.

“Far southern New Jersey is warmer and more humid climatologically,” the National Weather Service said in a tweet.

During climatological summer, June through August, Atlantic City International Airport’s average high temperature is 83.3 degrees. Compare that to, say, Andover, a town in Sussex County, also part of the NWS Mount Holly’s coverage area. Andover’s average temperature is 82.6 degrees. It is important to note that the counties from a corridor from Trenton to Wilmington, Delaware, use something called Kalkstein Procedures to asses heat-related stress across that region.

The same holds true for the excessive heat warnings, a more dire alert than a heat advisory. The heat index in Salem, Atlantic, Cumberland and Cape May counties needs a 110 degree heat index, while the rest of the state needs a 105 degree heat index.

This is the National Weather Service's criteria to issue an excessive heat warning (name is different on the image). Notice how Salem, Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties are in blue. This means a 110 degree heat index is needed for a heat advisory, joining the southern mid-Atlantic. Image courtesy of the National Weather Service. 
