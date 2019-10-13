HAMMONTON — News about tragedy and crime involving undocumented people, and conflict between law enforcement agencies over immigration enforcement, are taking their toll on immigrants.
It has left many people — undocumented or not — feeling insecure in their home communities.
“We do see more stress,” said Ivette Guillermo-MaGahee, founder and executive director of Allies in Caring in Hammonton. The agency provides mental health services and crisis intervention to immigrants and other at-risk children and families throughout South Jersey.
“The number of referrals has increased,” Guillermo-MaGahee said.
Her agency routinely gets calls from people who have heard rumors of federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in the area, she said.
“They ask if I can help find out if it’s true that ICE is out at Walmart looking for them,” Guillermo-MaGahee said. “They send me pictures of a group of trucks and ask if I know if it’s ICE or not.”
Many stay at home when they hear such rumors, increasing what Guillermo-MaGahee called an isolation and loneliness epidemic.
“We see that we are not developing positive relationships, which are really the basis of what sustains our health and well being,” Guillermo-MaGahee said.
With the help of a $100,000 grant from the New Jersey Health Initiatives and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Guillermo-MaGahee’s Allies in Caring is working on a two-year project to build trust between native born and newly arrived peoples.
The goal is to address negative health effects of poverty by creating a culture of inclusion, allowing immigrants to fully participate in Hammonton’s vibrant community.
Hammonton’s population of 14,000, known for decades as one of the most Italian communities in the U.S. and the most Italian in New Jersey, is now about 20% Hispanic, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Drawn here to work on blueberry farms and in other aspects of agriculture, some are now business owners in town, which has a growing reputation for excellent Mexican restaurants.
Guillermo-MaGahee is bringing together health and community service providers, civic groups, volunteers and a group of people trained to be connectors — to build a bridge between immigrants and the broader community. The goal of the Hammonton Health Coalition is to have an integrated community where people know each other, learn to trust each other, and lessen the stress and isolation many immigrants feel.
Stress and loneliness are major contributors to both physical and emotional health problems, Guillermo-MaGahee said.
Every week she meets with the connectors, who are Spanish and English speakers who get paid a small stipend to go through a training period and to eventually begin working to increase immigrants’ participation in every aspect of life in Hammonton.
“Most of it is fear,” said Jim Paul Bacon, 35, of immigrants’ reluctance to participate in events and community gatherings.
Bacon is a Hammonton resident who emmigrated from Peru as a teenager, works for TD Bank and is in training to be a connector.
Bacon said many immigrants have told him they don’t come out to events or activities because they fear ICE will be there. And after Hammonton voted for President Donald Trump in the 2016 election, he said, many people felt hurt.
“It was a little bit of a punch in the gut,” Bacon said, because of what many consider Trump’s anti-immigrant stance.
The stress is being felt by immigrants all over the county.
Arleen Caballero Gonzalez, 62, of Atlantic City, came to this country in 1974 from Puerto Rico and graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1975.
She is an associate professor of criminal justice, criminal law at Stockton University.
Gonzalez thought America had transcended its long history of racism when Barack Obama was the first person of color elected president.
“I felt safe, and I felt like I belonged. I don’t feel that way anymore,” said Gonzalez. Donald Trump started his presidential campaign by maligning the Mexican people, she said.
“In every instance where there has been a matter of racism, he (President Trump) has failed to take a stand, to defend the people who have been hurt or injured,” Gonzalez said.
Irvin Moreno-Rodriguez, 26, of Ventnor, put much of the blame on social media.
He was born in Atlantic City, but both of his parents are from Mexico. He didn’t experience racism growing up in Ventnor, he said. But he sees it online.
“People on social media have been empowered to say racist and xenophobic things,” said Moreno-Rodriguez, adding Trump is not alone in doing this. “They are not stating it. They are screaming it.”
Guillermo-MaGahee said the training for connectors focuses not on what is wrong in the community, but on community strengths, including what resources and activities are available.
It also focuses on developing the skills of connectors to become better listeners and problem solvers, and to better appreciate the strengths they already have.
At Thursday night’s meeting at Mexican “street food” restaurant Fruta Mex on 12th Street and Bellevue Avenue, connectors shared stories about the people who most influenced them in their lives, and discussed how they can model that behavior for others.
Guillermo-MaGahee is partnering with organizations like the Noyes Museum and the Pinelands Preservation Alliance, so immigrants will feel comfortable participating in the arts and in nature programming and more.
Both art and nature have a positive affect on mental health, she said.
“All the fear and the hostility that’s happening — like many times in human history, when bad things happen, good things emerge,” Guillermo-MaGahee said. “It’s important to tell the story not just of despair but all the strength and courage that’s coming out of that place.”
