Stressful news for immigrants

_ In July, Marco Yu, a 7-year-old boy was hit by a truck in Egg Harbor City driven by Jorge Rodriguez, an unlicensed, undocumented immigrant.

_ In August a mass shooting targeted Mexicans and killed 22 at a WalMart in Texas. On Thursday, a 21-year-old man plead not guilty to capital murder in the case.

_ On September 5, 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez, whose father lives in Mexico and mother lives in Bridgeton, disappeared from a Bridgeton playground and has not been found. Authorities said she may have been taken away by a young Hispanic man as her mother sat in a car nearby.

_ In September, undocumented immigrant 28-year-old Luciano Dominguez-Trejo, of Vineland, was charged with sexual assault of a minor but was let go by Cumberland County jail, despite ICE requests that he be held.

_ Cape May County is fighting a legal battle to be able to continue cooperating with ICE in holding undocumented people who are arrested for serious crimes. It has held four to five people a year for ICE, officials have said, and only ask those who arrested for unrelated crimes about immigration status. Officials have stressed they do not ask victims of crime or those who report crime about their immigration status, nor do they arrest people on the basis of immigration status.