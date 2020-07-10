After heavy rains and flooding from Tropical Storm Fay, the weekend will slowly calm down, with strong thunderstorms Saturday and then a quiet, but hot, Sunday.
Temperatures Saturday morning will be in the low to mid-70s, with plenty of soupy air around left in the wake of the tropical system. With temperatures above average to start, we’ll be in for a hot one during the day.
With a mix of clouds and sun, we’ll manage to get up to 90 degrees for much of the mainland. For the shore, we’ll be in the low 80s. While the water largely drained out from Friday, dangerous rip currents will still be present.
Most of the day will be dry. However, after 3 p.m., scattered showers and thunderstorms will fire up, as an unusually strong piece of energy passes through the region. Damaging wind gusts will be possible in any storms. While you don’t have to cancel outdoor plans or work, it’d be best to move that cookout earlier in the day, if possible, or even to Sunday. Any damaging wind would be as strong and likely stronger than what we saw Friday, which has stiff winds, but nothing severe.
Storms will continue into the evening, though the severe weather potential will end after dark. By about midnight, all will be still and we’ll slowly fall into the 70s. Low temperatures will generally be 70 to 75 degrees. Patchy dense fog will develop, too.
Fog will burn off by about 9 a.m. Sunday. Then, expect a calm day. It is the middle of July, so we’ll be sultry, but it will be nothing that we can’t handle in Jersey. Highs will again reach 90 for Weymouth and inland spots, while Wildwood and the shore will be cooler, in the 80s.
We’ll stay dry, mainly due to weather luck. The cold front Saturday night will be past us and the next system will remain in the Midwest. So, hit the beach or tackle and outdoor project, just keep yourself from doing strenuous activities during the middle of the day.
As long as the forecast goes exactly as planned, Monday will be heat wave No. 2 at Atlantic City International Airport, with three consecutive days of 90 degree or greater heat. Highs again will reach 90 for most mainland spots, slightly cooler at the shore. That previously mentioned “next system” will be ours Monday.
Scattered, pop-up, typical summertime afternoon thunderstorms will be all. Perhaps a damaging wind gust occurs somewhere, but I believe most places will be free of severe weather.
A couple of notes before we wrap up the column. First, you can find a full piece about Tropical Storm Fay in The Press of Atlantic City. Second, the United States Drought Monitor did add the pre-drought “abnormally dry” to include everywhere south of Deerfield Township to Woodbine to Ocean City. However, that will likely go away thanks to Fay.
Lastly, I will be away from the next column, but I will talk to you again Monday.
Hurricane forecast increases again in July update
The July 7 Atlantic Hurricane season update from Colorado State University has another increase in the amount of tropical activity expected.
Including the fived named storms that occurred at the time of the July 7 update, which put the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season on a record breaking pace, CSU forecasts 20, named tropical storms or hurricanes to occur. That is an slight increase from the 19 last predicted in the June update. Out of the 20, 9 hurricanes and 4 major, category 3 or greater (at least 111 mph sustained winds) are forecasted, the same as the June update.
"We have maintained our above-average seasonal hurricane forecast for the 2020 Atlantic season." the CSU report read, which is led by Philip J. Klotzbach, Michael M. Bell, and Jhordanna Jones.
Updated seasonal #hurricane forecast from @ColoradoStateU— Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) July 7, 2020
continues call for very active 2020 Atlantic #hurricane season. New forecast calls for 20 named storms (including the 5 that have already formed), 9 hurricanes and 4 major (Cat 3+) hurricanes. https://t.co/wIVwJdWMcO pic.twitter.com/OYOMcIIBDz
The 1981-2010 average of activity includes 12.1 tropical storms, 6.4 hurricanes and 2.7 major hurricanes, respectively.
There still remains an above average risk of a major hurricane making landfall on the East Coast of the United States, including the Florida Peninsula. The 45% chance is virtually unchanged from earlier updates On average, there has been a 31% probability in the last century.
CSU attributes warmer than average waters in the subtropical Atlantic Ocean, slightly warmer than average waters in the tropical Atlantic as reasons for the active forecast. Furthermore, a possible transition from a neutral El Nino Southern Oscillation to a La Nina late this summer would promote an active season. In a La Nina, there's a lack of wind shear, or change of winds with height, which can rip storms apart.
Tropical cyclone names rotate every six years. Exceptionally notable hurricane names, such as Sandy, become retired by the World Meteorological Organization. However, no names were retired in 2014, meaning 2020 will have the same list as then.
Arthur - Used
It's the sixth year in a row that a named tropical system has developed in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin before the June 1 official start.
Bertha - Used
Tropical Storm Bertha is the second tropical storm or greater storm to have formed in the Atlantic Hurricane basin before the official start June 1. This is only the sixth time since records have been kept in the 1700s that two tropical storm or greater storms have formed before the start.
Even though the official start to the Atlantic Ocean hurricane season is June 1, May has not…
Cristobal - Used
Dolly - Used
Dolly was the third earliest fourth named (D storm) storm in Atlantic Hurricane history, which goes back to 1851. It also flared up further north than any tropical storm before July 1 in recorded history, according to Sam Lilo, postdoctoral researcher at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
#Dolly has formed in the North Atlantic - the 3rd earliest 4th Atlantic named storm formation on record (since 1851). Danielle is earliest on 6/20/2016. Debby is 2nd earliest on 6/23/2012 at 12 UTC. Dolly in 2020 formed on June 23 at 1615 UTC. #hurricane pic.twitter.com/1Ha6ZnxHqc— Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) June 23, 2020
Edouard - Used
The Atlantic Hurricane season continued its blistering pace. Edouard, which developed July 6, was the earliest fifth named (with the letter "E") storm in Atlantic Hurricane history, which goes back to 1851. This is according to Philip Klotzbach, Meteorologist at Colorado State University, who issues a highly reputable hurricane forecast each year and is used by The Press.
#Edouard has formed in the far North Atlantic - the earliest 5th Atlantic named storm on record. Previous record was Emily in 2005 on July 12 at 0 UTC. #hurricane pic.twitter.com/K7cB6UKUnq— Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) July 6, 2020
The previous record was held in 2005 with Emily, which occurred on July 12. 2005 holds the record for the most active hurricane season on record in the Atlantic Hurricane basin, with 27 named storms.
However, all of the storms to this point have all been tropical storms. Some, like Edouard, likely would not have even been noticed before the satellite era, as they were out to sea and may have been missed by shipping routes.
