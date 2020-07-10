Storm Cloud Summer Seaside Park

A cumulonimbus storm cloud perfectly lines the beach in Seaside Park. A thunderstorm passed nearby around 2:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. 

After heavy rains and flooding from Tropical Storm Fay, the weekend will slowly calm down, with strong thunderstorms Saturday and then a quiet, but hot, Sunday.

Temperatures Saturday morning will be in the low to mid-70s, with plenty of soupy air around left in the wake of the tropical system. With temperatures above average to start, we’ll be in for a hot one during the day.

With a mix of clouds and sun, we’ll manage to get up to 90 degrees for much of the mainland. For the shore, we’ll be in the low 80s. While the water largely drained out from Friday, dangerous rip currents will still be present.

Most of the day will be dry. However, after 3 p.m., scattered showers and thunderstorms will fire up, as an unusually strong piece of energy passes through the region. Damaging wind gusts will be possible in any storms. While you don’t have to cancel outdoor plans or work, it’d be best to move that cookout earlier in the day, if possible, or even to Sunday. Any damaging wind would be as strong and likely stronger than what we saw Friday, which has stiff winds, but nothing severe.

Storms will continue into the evening, though the severe weather potential will end after dark. By about midnight, all will be still and we’ll slowly fall into the 70s. Low temperatures will generally be 70 to 75 degrees. Patchy dense fog will develop, too.

Fog will burn off by about 9 a.m. Sunday. Then, expect a calm day. It is the middle of July, so we’ll be sultry, but it will be nothing that we can’t handle in Jersey. Highs will again reach 90 for Weymouth and inland spots, while Wildwood and the shore will be cooler, in the 80s.

We’ll stay dry, mainly due to weather luck. The cold front Saturday night will be past us and the next system will remain in the Midwest. So, hit the beach or tackle and outdoor project, just keep yourself from doing strenuous activities during the middle of the day.

As long as the forecast goes exactly as planned, Monday will be heat wave No. 2 at Atlantic City International Airport, with three consecutive days of 90 degree or greater heat. Highs again will reach 90 for most mainland spots, slightly cooler at the shore. That previously mentioned “next system” will be ours Monday.

Scattered, pop-up, typical summertime afternoon thunderstorms will be all. Perhaps a damaging wind gust occurs somewhere, but I believe most places will be free of severe weather.

A couple of notes before we wrap up the column. First, you can find a full piece about Tropical Storm Fay in The Press of Atlantic City. Second, the United States Drought Monitor did add the pre-drought “abnormally dry” to include everywhere south of Deerfield Township to Woodbine to Ocean City. However, that will likely go away thanks to Fay.

Lastly, I will be away from the next column, but I will talk to you again Monday.

In the July 9 update to the United States Drought Monitor in New Jersey, most of Cumberland and Cape May counties were in D0, "abnormally dry" conditions. 

