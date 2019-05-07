STONE HARBOR — Put your foot on the brakes if you're driving through flooded streets in Stone Harbor.
The Borough Council on Tuesday unanimously passed an ordinance that bans operating a vehicle on roadways with more than six inches of water and creating waves that carry beyond the street curb.
The ordinance aims to prevent damage to houses and businesses caused by motorists speeding through flooded roads and creating large wakes that spill into nearby properties. Damaged garage doors are a common complaint.
It carries a fine of up to $1,250 or 90 days of imprisonment.
"It shall not be a defense that the wave or wake that was created... did not cause actual damage to public or private property," the ordinance states.
The new rule will go into effect on May 27.
Stone Harbor is one of a number of Jersey Shore towns to pass a so-called "No Wake" ordinance.
Ship Bottom on Long Beach Island was the first to approve such a law last spring, followed in December by North Wildwood. Sea Isle City is also considering a ban.
