Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
President Donald Trump watches as reporters leave a meeting with Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., who is planning to switch his party affiliation, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, and Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., who is planning to switch his party affiliation, listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump watches as reporters leave a meeting with Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., who is planning to switch his party affiliation, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, and Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., who is planning to switch his party affiliation, listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, said he will continue to push for what he believes is right as a Republican, in his first television interview since changing parties.
Van Drew, one of only two Democrats to vote against both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, spoke on the Fox News show Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday morning.
Bartiromo said Van Drew has done “something nobody has done before — going from the majority to the minority.”
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
She also asked him how Republicans can trust him, after his decades as a Democrat. Bartiromo cited his votes with Democrats to block Trump from withdrawing from the Paris Climate Change Accord, block the sale of arms to Saudi Arabia, condemn Trump’s comments about four congresswoman as racist, condemn the Trump Administration for trying to invalidate the Affordable Care Act, and support background checks for all firearm sales.
“I always pushed for what I believe was right, and what I believe was best,” Van Drew said.
That’s why he has had so many people from both parties and independents vote for him over the years, he said, and why he has been the only Democrat or one of only a handful since the Civil War to win in his county and district.
Van Drew reiterated his main reason for switching when he did was having a county chairman tell him he must vote for impeachment, or face a lack of support for his re-election in 2020.
“I could have fought it out. I have fought hard to be where I am,” Van Drew said. “But it made me think. For all the years I worked so hard and tried to give so much not only to the party but to everybody. ... It all boils down to one vote that I may have my own individual opinion on? I’m going to be punished for that? And that’s when I knew.”
He didn’t name him, but Van Drew was talking about Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman, who has said he considers pushing Van Drew out of the party as a “badge of honor.”
Van Drew made national and international news Thursday, when he and President Trump announced his party change in the Oval Office at the White House.
It was the day after the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump. Van Drew was one of only two Democrats who voted against both articles of impeachment, and a third Democrat voted against one of the articles.
Trump said he is endorsing Van Drew for re-election in 2020 as a Republican, and Van Drew told Trump he has his "undying support.”
The super PAC called The Committee to Defend the President on Saturday began airing a “Thank Van Drew” ad praising the congressman for his decision to "put country before party" by voting his conscience and opposing impeachment. The group will spend $250,000 for a week of ads on various television stations and social media platforms, a spokesman said.
In the opposite direction, a super PAC called Mad Dog PAC had a truck parked in Atlantic City on Friday painted in bright colors that said "Screw Van Drew." Mad Dog PAC raises money to work to impeach and defeat Trump, according to its web site.
PLAYGROUND
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
PARTMAYOR_VAN_DREW.50948
VANDREW
VANDREW.65161
VANDREW
TWOPARTY.22000
MV-PROTEST
VANDREW
INAUGURAL.71713
VANDREW.74938
AIRPORT.81689
MARINA.76442
1STDISTRICT.68606
BABBOTT
WWGRANTS
LEVOY
WWGRANTS
SUBWAYCARS.76454
WWGRANTS
TAXPROTEST
AIRPORT.81684
FARMS.82454
Fisheries
WELCOME
VANDREW.65164
FREESWEAR.54159
South Jersey Indian Association donated to Community FoodBank
In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.