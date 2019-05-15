MARGATE — Mayor Michael Becker and the two other incumbent commissioners were re-elected in the city’s nonpartisan election Tuesday.
Becker received 762 votes, Maury Blumberg got 794 and former Assemblyman John Amodeo got 768, according to numbers from City Clerk Johanna Casey.
Challenger Calvin Tesler received 533 votes, according to preliminary machine vote totals from the city’s four voting districts. Tesler, 34, teaches history, literature and writing at Stockton University, Rowan University and Temple University, and is a PhD candidate at Lehigh University, he said.
There were also 48 write-in votes cast, Casey said.
Mail-in and provisional votes are yet to be added, and results will not be final for days, as under a new state law mail-ins received by Thursday evening will be counted as long as they are postmarked by election day.
Evelyn Caterson, chairwoman of the Atlantic County Board of Elections, said about 200 mail-in ballots had been received as of late Tuesday afternoon. But Tesler is so far behind the other three that they are not likely to change any results.
State law sets nonpartisan elections in the state for the second Tuesday in May. Ventnor and Longport are the other two Atlantic County towns that use the nonpartisan commission form of government, but neither had seats up for election this year.
