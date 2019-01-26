CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland on Friday announced indictments against 23 people in a monthslong narcotics investigation.
The investigation was centered on Woodbine and Millville and resulted in the arrest in September of 30 people and the seizure of 13 vehicles and about 6,540 bags of suspected heroin, 6 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 2 ounces of suspected raw heroin and an unspecified amount of marijuana. Also seized were more than $30,000 in cash, two semiautomatic handguns and one shotgun. The suspected heroin has an approximate street value of $77,000, and the suspected meth has an approximate street value of $16,000, according to a news release from the Prosecutor’s Office.
Charged with leading a drug network, among other offenses, are Isiah T. Fitzpatrick, 28, of Woodbine; Harold E. Santiago, 31, of Woodbine; and George T. Williams, 58, of Millville.
Charges for the larger group range from drug and weapons offenses to money laundering to endangering the welfare of a child.
If convicted, the drug ring participants face 18 months to 20 years in prison for each crime. A convicted leader of a narcotics-trafficking network can face lifetime imprisonment with a 25-year period of parole ineligibility.
South Jersey authorities arrested 27 people and seized $93,000 worth of heroin and methamphe…
Also indicted were:
Tracy D. Kluska, 44, of Ocean View
Dominic J. Wilson, 34, of Woodbine
Rachel P. Bowers, 28, of Upper Township
Terry J. Pierce III, 28, of Woodbine
Julius L. Davis, 29, of Woodbine
Dominic Damico, 29, of Pine Hill
Darryl A. Youmans, 52, of Middle Township
Julia A. Pierce, 29, of Woodbine
James M. Serrano, 41, of Woodbine
Cory Scheid, 30, of Woodbine
Corissa J. Williams, 30, of Millville
William A. Hutchison, 48, of Ocean View
Erik I. Hernandez, 33, of Woodbine
Michael A. Mason, 34, of Millville
Jeanette M. Coleman, 52, of Woodbine
Harold E. Crawford, 52, of Middle Township
Alexander Osario, 52, of Wildwood Crest
Traci D. Migliaccio, 25, of Linwood
Josue L. Coriano, 37, of Woodbine
James E., Coleman, 28, of Woodbine
