Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland on Friday announced indictments against 23 people in a monthslong narcotics investigation.

The investigation was centered on Woodbine and Millville and resulted in the arrest in September of 30 people and the seizure of 13 vehicles and about 6,540 bags of suspected heroin, 6 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 2 ounces of suspected raw heroin and an unspecified amount of marijuana. Also seized were more than $30,000 in cash, two semiautomatic handguns and one shotgun. The suspected heroin has an approximate street value of $77,000, and the suspected meth has an approximate street value of $16,000, according to a news release from the Prosecutor’s Office.

Charged with leading a drug network, among other offenses, are Isiah T. Fitzpatrick, 28, of Woodbine; Harold E. Santiago, 31, of Woodbine; and George T. Williams, 58, of Millville.

Charges for the larger group range from drug and weapons offenses to money laundering to endangering the welfare of a child.

If convicted, the drug ring participants face 18 months to 20 years in prison for each crime. A convicted leader of a narcotics-trafficking network can face lifetime imprisonment with a 25-year period of parole ineligibility.

Also indicted were:

Tracy D. Kluska, 44, of Ocean View

Dominic J. Wilson, 34, of Woodbine

Rachel P. Bowers, 28, of Upper Township

Terry J. Pierce III, 28, of Woodbine

Julius L. Davis, 29, of Woodbine

Dominic Damico, 29, of Pine Hill

Darryl A. Youmans, 52, of Middle Township

Julia A. Pierce, 29, of Woodbine

James M. Serrano, 41, of Woodbine

Cory Scheid, 30, of Woodbine

Corissa J. Williams, 30, of Millville

William A. Hutchison, 48, of Ocean View

Erik I. Hernandez, 33, of Woodbine

Michael A. Mason, 34, of Millville

Jeanette M. Coleman, 52, of Woodbine

Harold E. Crawford, 52, of Middle Township

Alexander Osario, 52, of Wildwood Crest

Traci D. Migliaccio, 25, of Linwood

Josue L. Coriano, 37, of Woodbine

James E., Coleman, 28, of Woodbine

Tags

Print Director

Press copy editor since 2006, copy desk chief since 2014. Masters in journalism from Temple University, 2006. My weekly comics blog, Wednesday Morning Quarterback, appears Wednesday mornings at PressofAC.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments