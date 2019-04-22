VENTNOR — The New Jersey Organizing Project is holding an information session at the Ventnor Library on Saturday to help people understand new or expanded programs to help Hurricane Sandy survivors.
Anyone with questions about the clawback freeze, foreclosure forbearance, and financial aid to get them 'over the finish line' and back in their homes is encouraged to attend.
Those worried about being better prepared for future flooding and storms are also welcome, according to organizers.
Hurricane Sandy struck almost seven years ago, but there are still hundreds of families dependent on rental assistance and other programs as they try to finish repairs or lifting of homes.
Gov. Phil Murphy last year announced $50 million more in funding and changes to the Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, Elevation, and Mitigation (RREM) Program and the Low-to-Moderate Income (LMI) Homeowner Rebuilding Program.
The meeting will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m April 27 at the Ventnor Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave.
Other meetings will be held 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 4 at Seeds of Service, 725 Mantoloking Road, Brick Township; and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. May 19 at Middletown Elks Club, 251 Church St., in Belford, Monmouth County.
