Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy gave his opening statement during the criminal trial of Ferdinand Augello at the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing, Monday. Sept. 17, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Andrew Glick, a former member of the Pagan Motorcycle Club, testifies during the criminal trial of Ferdinand Augello. Glick says Augello told him about Dr. James Kauffman’s plan to murder his wife, April, before the killing took place. at the Atlantic County Courthouse in Mays Landing, Monday. Sept. 17, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury looks on during opening statements in the criminal trial of Ferdinand Augello at the Atlantic County Courthouse in Mays Landing, Monday. Sept. 17, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
MAYS LANDING — The murder trial in the death of April Kauffman continued Tuesday with more testimony from an informant.
12:00 p.m.:The next recording would be from November 18, 2017. Another "meet."
11:45 a.m.: During the recorded conversation, it sounds like Augello is denying any part of April Kauffman's murder and said that what Kauffman did with prescriptions wasn't illegal but maybe unethical.
Glick told Augello in the recording that he was preparing for an 18-month vacation as he expected an indictment.
11:30 a.m.: The prosecution began to play another recorded conversation.
11:25 a.m.: Court is back in session after a brief recess.
Andrew Glick testified that Augello was “was dumbfounded, amazed, couldn’t believe” that he was mentioned in the Jacobs' letter.
10:32 a.m.: Court is in recess for about a 30 minute break.
The recording between Augello and Glick from November 2017 played for about an hour, in which toward the end Augello asked Glick what he's going to do when meeting with "the feds" for an interview.
“It’s a federal crime to hire a hitman,” Glick said. “That’s why the feds are on it."
Augello maintains in the recording that he "did not murder" April Kauffman.
10:20 a.m.: The recording between Glick and Augello from Nov. 11, 2017 is still playing in the courtroom after about an hour.
“I didn’t murder this guy's wife,” Augello said in the recording to Glick. “Where is the murderer? This is bizarre.”
Augello continues to deny that he knows Kauffman or Francis Mulholland, the alleged hitman who later died in 2013.
Glick testified before the recording played that the Augello wrote a note during the interaction that said “the doc will be dead in two days,” and then crumpled the note and put it in his pocket.
9:50 a.m.: Atlantic County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy played a recording from a meet between Glick and Augello on Nov. 11, 2017.
In the recording, Glick showed Augello a letter from Kauffman's attorney Ed Jacobs that said Augello should be looked at for the murder of April. Glick said authorities were interested because April never paid Augello for $5,000 worth of sign work.
“I think I made a sign in my 25 years, maybe once or maybe twice, for five grand," Augello said in the recording. “This is absurd."
"I’m convinced my phone’s tapped,” Augello said in the recording to Glick. “I am totally convinced that every time I talk to you on the phone, they are listening.”
9:30 a.m.: Levy called witness Andrew “Chef” Glick back to the stand. He asked Glick about the "Jacobs Letter" referenced during the trial on Monday.
“It was just a letter from Ed Jacobs saying that they had evidence against the defendant and another person, Francis, related to April’s death," Glick said. “(Augello) wanted it as soon as I could get it to him.”
Glick, the former president of the Cape May County chapter of the Pagan, helped to take down Augello by agreeing to cooperate with authorities after an arrest on drug and weapons charges in November 2017.
Glick said Tuesday that Augello told him he didn't know Francis Mulholland or James Kauffman, even though Augello had told him prior that he did.
“Absolutely, he knew," Glick said. “For his protection in case I was recording or anything. Just to be careful.”
Former Pagans motorcycle club leader Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, 62, of Upper Township, is the only man left alive who is charged in Kauffman's 2012 death.
Augello is also charged with conspiracy to murder Dr. James Kauffman and leading an opioid drug ring out of James Kauffman’s medical practice.
Police say he hired a hitman to kill April Kauffman at the request of her husband, James Kauffman, to save what he called his financial “empire,” a drug ring run out of his medical practice.
